Trendon Watford named MVP of the Summer League championship game

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers’ Trendon Watford on 2022 Las Vegas Summer League title: “In my head, I was already dreaming about that [champagne]. It’s going to be another one of these [rings], though. It’s going to be another one of these in Portland, soon.” pic.twitter.com/H4bdk0QALx6:00 PM

Trendon Watford @trendonw
ALL GLORY 2 GOD!! 🙏🏽 RING US!! – 5:36 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Blazers defeated the Knicks 85-77 to win the summer league championship. Trendon Watford scored 19 points and was named the championship game MVP. – 5:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Blazers center Trendon Watford (19 points, 7 rebounds) named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game pic.twitter.com/GRw0lT5oLM5:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trendon Watford of the Portland Trail Blazers has been named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game. Tournament MVP will be announced Monday. – 4:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trendon Watford was named the 2022 NBA Summer League Champion Game MVP! #RipCity #NBASummer4:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trail Blazer’s Summer League squad today:
Trendon Watford — 19 PTS | 7 REB
Brandon Williams — 22 PTS | 5 AST
Jabari Walker — 14 PTS | 11 REB
Portland got their ring. – 4:53 PM
Trendon Watford @trendonw
I can’t believe it just like y’all.. 🤣 – 11:56 PM
Trendon Watford @trendonw
Hold on… since when it rain Vegas?? 🤔 – 7:03 PM

Casey Holdahl: Blazers 85, Knicks 77: FINAL. Portland wins 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Championship. 22 points, 5 assists for @Brandon Williams. 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals for @Trendon Watford. 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists/blocks for @Jabari Walker. -via Twitter @CHold / July 17, 2022

