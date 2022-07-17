Trendon Watford named MVP of the Summer League championship game

Jason Anderson: Trendon Watford of the Portland Trail Blazers has been named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game. Tournament MVP will be announced Monday.
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers’ Trendon Watford on 2022 Las Vegas Summer League title: “In my head, I was already dreaming about that [champagne]. It’s going to be another one of these [rings], though. It’s going to be another one of these in Portland, soon.” pic.twitter.com/H4bdk0QALx – 6:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers’ Trendon Watford on 2022 Las Vegas Summer League title: “In my head, I was already dreaming about that [champagne]. It’s going to be another one of these [rings], though. It’s going to be another one of these in Portland, soon.” pic.twitter.com/H4bdk0QALx – 6:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Blazers center Trendon Watford (19 points, 7 rebounds) named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game pic.twitter.com/GRw0lT5oLM – 5:04 PM
Blazers center Trendon Watford (19 points, 7 rebounds) named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game pic.twitter.com/GRw0lT5oLM – 5:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trendon Watford of the Portland Trail Blazers has been named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game. Tournament MVP will be announced Monday. – 4:59 PM
Trendon Watford of the Portland Trail Blazers has been named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League championship game. Tournament MVP will be announced Monday. – 4:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trendon Watford was named the 2022 NBA Summer League Champion Game MVP! #RipCity #NBASummer – 4:58 PM
Trendon Watford was named the 2022 NBA Summer League Champion Game MVP! #RipCity #NBASummer – 4:58 PM
More on this storyline
Casey Holdahl: Blazers 85, Knicks 77: FINAL. Portland wins 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Championship. 22 points, 5 assists for @Brandon Williams. 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals for @Trendon Watford. 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists/blocks for @Jabari Walker. -via Twitter @CHold / July 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.