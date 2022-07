Adrian Wojnarowski on Donovan Mitchell trade talks: 'Knicks and Jazz will reengage here at some point'

“New York is motivated. They’re motivated to get Donovan Mitchell, but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him. They’ve got four of their own unprotected first round picks. Now, people talk about seven or eight picks. I think a lot of those picks are conditional protected picks that are coming from places like Detroit and Washington. I don’t think the Jazz value those the way they do New York’s unprotected picks.” -via RealGM / July 18, 2022