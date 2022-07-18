Adrian Wojnarowski on Donovan Mitchell trade talks: 'Knicks and Jazz will reengage here at some point'

“I think the Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point. Maybe it’s this week. Maybe it’s next week. Maybe it’s in two or three weeks. The Jazz are not necessarily going to move quickly. The Rudy Gobert talks… that was over a period of time this summer and once Minnesota stepped up with the package they did, that was an easy deal for the Jazz to do.
Source: RealGM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: my read on where Donovan Mitchell/NYK talks stood heading into the weekend (don’t think much has changed), including Jazz asking for package including RJ Barrett in earlier discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 12:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
7 PM ET tonight via @SpotifyLive: Blockbuster chat w/ @Tony Jones from the heart of the Donovan Mitchell trade chase to catch up on ALL the latest … plus some surprising Vegas scuttle about Tony’s own game. Join us: spotifylive.link/steinlinelive
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to do @Get Up for the next two hours to talk about LeBron, KD, Donovan Mitchell and more. – 8:00 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Donovan Mitchell certainly would help Knicks, but is now the time to pay the cost? newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:14 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And how’s this for timing…Donovan Mitchell thrills Cyclones’ crowd at Coney Island newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Donovan Mitchell certainly would help Knicks, but cost may be too high newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 7:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Donovan Mitchell just threw out the first pitch at the Brooklyn Cyclones game and this young fan has been yelling at him to come to the Knicks ever since Mitchell walked onto the field: pic.twitter.com/967DKwOnWU – 5:53 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Brooklyn Cyclones have welcomed in a left-handed line-drive hitter for the day: Donovan Mitchell, who’s throwing out the first pitch before the Mets’ high-A affiliate plays tonight.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz Insiders newsletter: A Donovan Mitchell trade could change the way we view Summer League https://t.co/HZ7tgaSyCL pic.twitter.com/0uEILPRl5c – 12:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What team would Donovan Mitchell be headed to if he made it clear he would be equally happy to play for any team except Utah? – 12:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI Friday: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape (hi, Knicks!), then @Kevin Pelton and react to the Ayton offer sheet drama — plus the impact of both on the KD landscape:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Readers asked if Donovan Mitchell is really THAT much better than Tyler Herro, enough to justify giving away three 1st rounders, Herro and more. We explore: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:10 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: my read on where the Donovan Mitchell/Knicks talks stand heading into the weekend, including Jazz asking for a package including RJ Barrett earlier in their discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 9:50 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Knicks are going to run Grimes & McBride 35 minutes in the Summer League championship game on Sunday with the Donovan Mitchell trade still in limbo arent they – 2:20 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell is nowhere near good enough to give up six 1st round picks for.
Especially when then paired with another undersized guard.
Knicks are best case a poor man’s east coast Dame/CJ Blazers.
With no outs to get better.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The promised mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation:
When will a deal get done? What will the Jazz do next? What does Donovan’s “camp” want?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
But seriously… should the Knicks go all-in for Donovan Mitchell? pic.twitter.com/mZjgmdLFPR – 7:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson head-to-head in the playoffs:
Jalen Brunson —
28/5/4
48/36/85%
Donovan Mitchell —
26/4/6
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
3 ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Heat forward KZ Okpala resurfaces on deal with Kings. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Move to Sacramento reunites Okpala with Mike Brown, who coached him on Nigerian national team last summer. Also: the Donovan Mitchell-Heat angle; summer-league scheduling. – 3:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
If the Jazz got five first-rounders for Rudy Gobert, what will they get for Donovan Mitchell? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/cjMrCmVVjC – 3:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ an #askloj edition. Why would we trade Donovan Mitchell, what could we get for Donovan Mitchell and how long till the Utah Jazz would be good again
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hey, I’m doing a mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation today for @sltrib.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: An in-depth (and at times emotional) discussion about Deandre Ayton’s big payday, w/the man who drafted him, @Ryan McDonough.
Also: the Donovan Mitchell-NYK talks, and Ryan’s proposal to curb trade demands.
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Man @STR0 we was coming for you today 😂😂 imma be locked in tomorrow tho ‼️‼️ – 12:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If a young star was to take the qualifying offer -> UFA route, he’d be able to pick his team after five years.
“New York is motivated. They’re motivated to get Donovan Mitchell, but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him. They’ve got four of their own unprotected first round picks. Now, people talk about seven or eight picks. I think a lot of those picks are conditional protected picks that are coming from places like Detroit and Washington. I don’t think the Jazz value those the way they do New York’s unprotected picks.” -via RealGM / July 18, 2022
Jake Fischer: Miami is trying to go find multiple picks to eithed send to a Utah for Donovan Mitchell or to send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Jake Fischer on Donovan Mitchell talks: I was told directly that (the Jazz) asked for seven (first-round picks) in their opening negotiation. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
