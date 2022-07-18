James Harden 'locked in' with Sixers

Superstar NBA guard James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are still ironing out the final details of a one-plus-one contract that will see him take a $15 million discount. But Harden said he is “locked in” with the Sixers and eager to get to work.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’m 100% sure James Harden will warrant 1st or 2nd team All-NBA consideration next year and the Sixers will finish with a Top 3 seed.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden: “I wasn’t right last season and I still almost averaged a triple-double. If anybody else had those numbers, we’d be talking about them getting the max.”
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @YahooSports exclusive with James Harden (@James Harden) on offseason moves, where he’s physically, partnership with Joel Embiid, his wine launch, & why he’s taking less on new deal: [Told Daryl] to ‘sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left’: sports.yahoo.com/exclusive-jame… – 10:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games played without winning a ring:
193 — Karl Malone
182 — John Stockton
167 — Sam Perkins
149 — James Harden
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career PPG without winning a ring (minimum 500 games):
27.3 — Elgin Baylor
26.7 — Allen Iverson
26.2 — George Gervin
25.0 — Karl Malone
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dino Smiley, CEO of @DrewLeague, says today’s game doesn’t top the Kobe game from 2011 but “slid past Harden and CP3” from 2017 in top moments here – 8:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
This @DrewLeague gym is much bigger than the one Kobe and Harden played in but looks just as tight. – 5:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Game of the day @DrewLeague isn’t for another 3 hrs… inside for Game 1: Public Enemy vs Saints
Last time spot was up like this before noon was the CP3/Harden game from 2017 maybe pic.twitter.com/YKz47AtYkX – 2:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Have gotten several DMs asking why hasn’t James Harden signed his deal yet?
He will. He’s not in a rush. He’s excited to be a Sixer. He’s just waiting to see any off-season acquisitions play out. And if some language in his deal has to change in order to help team more. – 8:42 PM
More on this storyline
“I had conversations with Daryl, and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022
“I don’t really listen to what people are saying. I wasn’t right last season and I still almost averaged a triple-double,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “If anybody else had those numbers, we’d be talking about them getting the max. People were used to seeing me averaging 40, 30 points, and so they viewed it as a down year. I was in Philadelphia for a couple of months and I had to learn on the fly. That’s just what it was. I’m in a good space physically and mentally right now, and I’m just looking forward to next season.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022
“I talk with Joel frequently and we have meetings about how we’re going to play and what we need to do to help our team win a championship,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “When you have two of the top players at their positions on the same team, that’s a great building block. We’re going to grow together and try to lead this team to the top. I believe we can do it together.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022
