Kenrich Williams agrees to a contract extension with Oklahoma City

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams has agreed on a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension. The deal, negotiated by @PensackSports, comes for an undrafted player who had no Division I offers out of high school.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Oklahoma City’s Kenrich Williams agreeing on a four-year, $27.2M extension: es.pn/3csjix7 – 4:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I know at least 481 people who are happy about the Kenrich Williams news pic.twitter.com/ULUylSkaIQ – 4:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kenrich Williams has remarkable growth at Thunder through the years. His loyalty and dedication have been rewarded by the team with a 4-year/$27.7M deal.
23-24: $6M
24-25: $6.5M
25-26: $7M
26-27: $7.5M
Williams will remain as an important part of OKC Thunder core. #ThunderUp – 4:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams was considered a throw-in on the Steven Adams trade.
Now Kenny Hustle looks to be a long term player for the next era of competitive Thunder basketball.
OKC also used the other big asset in the Adams deal, the 2023 Denver 1st, this summer to land Ousmane Dieng. – 4:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams before the trade deadline last season: “This might sound far fetched, but I would like to retire here with the Oklahoma City Thunder.”
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 4:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder finding two UDFA gems in Lu Dort & Kenrich Williams speaks a lot about how great the talent evaluation process is for the team along with how extremely lucky they’ve gotten lol – 4:09 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
everyone who insisted okc should trade kenrich williams to their fave nba team for a second-round pick pic.twitter.com/ES8AnAWpFP – 4:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams has agreed on a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension. The deal, negotiated by @PensackSports, comes for an undrafted player who had no Division I offers out of high school. – 3:55 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Regarding the Kenrich Williams extension: I’m told it’s three guaranteed years with a team option in the fourth year. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / July 18, 2022
Bobby Marks: Williams was on a $2M non-guaranteed contract (that now becomes fully protected) for the 2022/23 season, considered one of the best bargain contracts in the NBA. The extension will start in 2023/24. This is the 7th vet extension of the offseason. Last year there were 21. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 18, 2022
When Kenrich Williams was asked in his exit interview about the Thunder’s uncommon salary cap situation, the all-hustle forward cracked a smile. A million-dollar smile, you might say. Because the Thunder’s team payroll this season was below the league minimum, players like Williams, who spent at least half of the season with the team, will collect bonus checks upwards of $1 million each on top of their regular salaries. “We’re thankful for that,” said Williams, still smiling. “That’s pretty much all I can say about that.” -via The Oklahoman / May 1, 2022
