Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract extension contains player option

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a two-year, $30.15M contract extension with the Denver Nuggets. He’ll make $14.70M in 2023-24 and $15.44M in 2024-25. His last year of contract is a player option.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30 million extension, his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, told ESPN on Wednesday night. -via ESPN / July 13, 2022
Michael Singer: KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series. -via Twitter @msinger / July 10, 2022

