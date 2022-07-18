Kyrie Irving to Lakers still possible?

ClutchPoints: “I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal. It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star… It’s not completely dead with Brooklyn… I don’t think the Lakers are done.” @wojespn
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Harden’s babyface turn. ziller.substack.com/p/james-harden…
Arguably no bigger NBA villain of the past half-decade (though Kyrie is making a run at it). And $ sacrifices don’t always win respect (see: Heatles). This is different, tho. And it seems like Harden wants to be liked. – 8:46 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Could Kyrie make it work in Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:22 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron shows up to the Drew League, Kyrie does not…Plus, what it means for the Lakers that Russ & Agent part ways
youtube.com/watch?v=KyqwG1… – 9:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kyrie Irving today at the Drew League pic.twitter.com/BQcbih1ieW – 7:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting and 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 9-for-23 and 14 rebounds. Their team, MMV Cheaters, held on to win 104-102 over Black Pearl Elite. Kyrie Irving, who was expected to appear, looks unlikely to play today – 7:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green just showed up at @DrewLeague but he isn’t expected to play, Dino Smiley told me. Kyrie Irving expected to play for No Limit Soldiers in the next game. – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A liiiittle ironic how these jerseys that LeBron and DeRozan are wearing look like Nets jerseys, but I guess still no Kyrie Irving at Drew. – 5:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Drew League stream definitely going down if Kyrie walks out of that tunnel like Stone Cold returning to Wrestlemania. – 5:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The scene inside @DrewLeague. Kyrie Irving was scheduled to play at 11 am PT. But Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told me there’s no update on when he’ll arrive. pic.twitter.com/vFUGFPYyi4 – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clipper Darrell here for a courtside seat at @DrewLeague in case he can boo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving today. Clipper Darrell: “The Lakers can get whoever they want. The Clippers are deep this year, man. Ya’ll better watch out, baby. We’re gonna whoop that a— this year.” – 3:13 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145. – 3:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT – 2:56 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
@espn writes about this but not about a co owner of a Boston team calling another Boston teams racist… – 2:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
100,000 concurrent viewers watching a game from a handheld device that Kyrie did not play in (yet) pic.twitter.com/1kTuekkO8G – 2:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here at the Drew League. So far, Kyrie Irving is not here for the 11 am game. – 2:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League es.pn/3aIqBQF – 1:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League – 1:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011. – 12:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It’s a troubling trend, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 1:59 PM
More on this storyline
Langston Galloway split time between Milwaukee and Brooklyn last season and also played in a series of Olympic qualifiers for USA Basketball. He has not yet signed with a team for 2022-23 and offers an insight on that piece of his future. “Right now (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) are holding things up,” Galloway said. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.” -via The Advocate / July 17, 2022
Mark Medina: Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley on Kyrie Irving’s no-show today: “I don’t know. They were pretty sure he was coming. But you know how Kyrie is. I guess he changed his mind in the middle of it.” Dino said there is a possibility that Kyrie plays in a game on Sunday. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 17, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley to ESPN when asked about Kyrie Irving: “We still have a couple games left today and then six tomorrow. So, (we’ll see). But that sounded like it was going to be a sure bet but I don’t know what happened.” -via Twitter @mcten / July 16, 2022
