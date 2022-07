Kyrie Irving to Lakers still possible?

Langston Galloway split time between Milwaukee and Brooklyn last season and also played in a series of Olympic qualifiers for USA Basketball. He has not yet signed with a team for 2022-23 and offers an insight on that piece of his future. “Right now (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) are holding things up,” Galloway said. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.” -via The Advocate / July 17, 2022