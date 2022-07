LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on phone call

Once word circulated about James’ expected return to the Drew, courtside seats sold out by Friday night, shortly after DeRozan’s tweet. The line to get into the gym started when the sun rose over the Watts Towers. “We do get NBA talent that comes throughout the summer,” Smiley said. “But to this magnitude of LeBron, with all of his millions of fans from all over the world? In most people’s eyes, he’s considered the GOAT. And for them to be lined up at 6 in the morning, to make sure that they at least got a peek at his game and to sit there and hope that they get inside? I knew it was going to be a chaotic day. We’re used to it.” -via The Athletic / July 18, 2022