LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on phone call

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Dan Favale @danfavale
scenes from the russ, ad and lebron “together, forever, nothing’s going to stop us now” phone huddle pic.twitter.com/kprYKKfv5q – 6:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss Russ and his agent splitting, his agent's insanely detailed statement, and whether LeBron is pouring gas on this fire.
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss Russ and his agent splitting, his agent’s insanely detailed statement, and whether LeBron is pouring gas on this fire. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Russell Westbrook is NOT the Lakers’ Biggest Problem
🔘 Russ discourse/Lakers blame game (1:53)
🔘 Westbrook trades (24:23)
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
LeBron James stuck up for for Jayson Tatum after his tough NBA Finals performance and made a fascinating comparison between the two in their Finals debuts masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:13 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron defends Jayson Tatum #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons to average a triple-double:
4 — Russell Westbrook
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Excellent comment on the @LockedOnLakers YouTube channel from AdamSmith1776: “Lesson to be learned for LBJ… Don’t pick team mates over dinner while drinking lots of wine.” AK @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods – 4:27 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
If Russell Westbrook got traded to the Spurs, it would be a purely financial transaction.
San Antonio would get one or more picks at the cost of buying out his awful contract.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Russell Westbrook-LeBron James relationship frosty nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/rum… – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20p/5r/5a seasons:
19 — LeBron James
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles over the last 6 seasons:
157 — Russell Westbrook
76 — Nikola Jokic
63 — LeBron James
60 — James Harden
46 — Luka Doncic
32 — Ben Simmons
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Westbrook splitting from agent Thad Foucher, Foucher's "whoa!" statement, and LeBron/Rich Paul seemingly trolling the situation.
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New No Dunks podcast to discuss trade rumors re: Westbrook, Kyrie + Mitchell, the Suns keeping Deandre Ayton, Herro's tattoo, LeBron at Drew League + more!
New No Dunks podcast to discuss trade rumors re: Westbrook, Kyrie + Mitchell, the Suns keeping Deandre Ayton, Herro’s tattoo, LeBron at Drew League + more!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Prompted with ‘Russell Westbrook gets them a lot,’ Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan: ‘Bricks’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/pro… – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by active players:
101 — James Harden
69 — LeBron James
62 — Kevin Durant
52 — Steph Curry
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
What are the odds that LeBron James of #Lakers wins #NBA Most Valuable Player? Actually, they are 30-1. Is that a good bet? My answer: sidelines.io/nba/lebron-jam… – 9:06 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to do @Get Up for the next two hours to talk about LeBron, KD, Donovan Mitchell and more. – 8:00 AM
While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said. Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022
Michael Singer: KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series. -via Twitter @msinger / July 10, 2022
“He’s bought in, and I think he’s quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career,” Pelinka said. “You can just tell. He’s got a very serious tone about him. Last year didn’t unfold the way that any of us wanted, and I think everyone’s gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder, and A.D.’s gonna lead us with that. I think he’s working hard. I know he’s working really hard on his body.” -via Lakers Daily / July 9, 2022
Once word circulated about James’ expected return to the Drew, courtside seats sold out by Friday night, shortly after DeRozan’s tweet. The line to get into the gym started when the sun rose over the Watts Towers. “We do get NBA talent that comes throughout the summer,” Smiley said. “But to this magnitude of LeBron, with all of his millions of fans from all over the world? In most people’s eyes, he’s considered the GOAT. And for them to be lined up at 6 in the morning, to make sure that they at least got a peek at his game and to sit there and hope that they get inside? I knew it was going to be a chaotic day. We’re used to it.” -via The Athletic / July 18, 2022
Most players enter the Drew League gym from a baseline entrance leading to the upper-deck parking lot. But even players who were supposed to be in the main event had to adjust to the logistics with James set to arrive. “Atmosphere was crazy,” said Black Pearl Elite’s Vince Camper, the 2015 league MVP. “I didn’t even get to get stretched before the game, because it took me 30 minutes to be able to park — and I still wasn’t able to park. One of my brothers had to come out and park my car for me, because it was that packed.” -via The Athletic / July 18, 2022
The Lakers’ preferred scenario, to be clear, is still trading for Irving, but the Nets A) appear focused on nailing down a Durant trade before pressing for Irving’s exit and B) have expressed great reluctance regarding any trade with the Lakers that doesn’t involve a third team willing to take on Westbrook’s contract (which Brooklyn does not want). -via marcstein.substack.com / July 18, 2022
San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan said he was “not intending on being disrespectful” to Russell Westbrook when he associated the word “bricks” with the Los Angeles Lakers star. In a social media video that went viral over the weekend, Sochan and fellow Spurs rookie Malaki Branham are shown participating in a word association game during this month’s NBA summer league in Las Vegas. -via ESPN / July 18, 2022
