Nets don't want to trade Joe Harris

Brian Lewis on Joe Harris: They don’t want to trade him. They are not shopping him and he is not a salary dump. I’m told that they want to keep him. It’s just a matter of, “Can they keep him in whatever deal might be upcoming for Kyrie?”
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
From what I’ve heard, Joe Harris’ ankle is feeling good and I don’t really understand how we went from Joe Harris is an essential role player to Joe Harris is a sunk cost and nobody wants him. If Joe Harris is healthy, yeah, I’ll take Joe Harris. He’s a really good player. -via ESPN / July 8, 2022
How the Nets deal with Joe Harris may be the best indicator of how they plan to proceed. He’s the longest-tenured Net, often consulted by Marks on major decisions. “I know the Nets absolutely do not want to trade Joe under any scenario,” a league source familiar with Brooklyn’s thinking told The Post. “But there are just thousands of different ways this can play out.” -via New York Post / July 5, 2022
Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 2, 2022
