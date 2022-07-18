Nets still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant

Get Up: “The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant.” —@Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/HjdpkIlIsh
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Where do you think Kevin Durant will start the season next year 🤔 – 11:13 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by active players:
101 — James Harden
69 — LeBron James
62 — Kevin Durant
52 — Steph Curry
50 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9GysjsABTQ – 9:27 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to do @Get Up for the next two hours to talk about LeBron, KD, Donovan Mitchell and more. – 8:00 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Drafting Chet feels like the Thunder added KD with a lack of generational scoring ability who protects the rim better and focuses way more on the defensive side of the ball + isn’t as great of a ball handler
And that’s pretty cool considering KD left OKC all those years ago – 1:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
They just showed some old KD summer league highlights during a timeout in this Nets game. Awkwerrrrd. – 9:09 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season (via @DraftKings):
Nets = -140
Raptors = +350
Suns = +425
Heat = +700 – 5:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Took another stab at a Kevin Durant trade, this time to Toronto.
Raptors get Durant and a bunch of role players.
Nets get Mitchell, Siakam and OG.
Jazz get some young guys and a bunch of picks.
Kings get Ben Simmons.
How far off am I here? I feel like Utah wants a bit more? pic.twitter.com/FpNugkaRdO – 2:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat trying to acquire more picks to trade for Mitchell or Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/rep… – 12:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”
Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/wl0GvC1csw – 11:28 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI Friday: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape (hi, Knicks!), then @Kevin Pelton and react to the Ayton offer sheet drama — plus the impact of both on the KD landscape:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc – 11:04 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix trade option takes a hit with Deandre Ayton returning to Suns nj.com/nets/2022/07/n… – 11:02 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”
NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Frank Isola | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/IeJFkh1gRg – 9:56 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat adds Oakland University rookie, who has spoken with and hopes to follow in steps of fellow Oakland alum Kendrick Nunn. Where roster stands amid latest Durant, Mitchell chatter: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Cameron Thomas’ scoring won over Kevin Durant, but can his developing playmaking win over the #Nets? nypost.com/2022/07/16/can… via @nypost – 9:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With no offers they like, Nets reportedly willing to keep Durant rather than force trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/wit… – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Probably not going to happen now.
BUT.
Say #Suns got Kevin Durant, but had to part with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.
Ugh.
BUT.
Starting 5:
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Cam Johnson
C: Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? https://t.co/F4hSAl4VB8 pic.twitter.com/5KKnFUMXB3 – 10:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”
Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets
@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zvf4axKBOB – 8:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 reasons #Suns shouldn’t give up on Kevin Durant after matching $133M offer for Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:19 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jerry West says ‘I can see why’ Kevin Durant requested trade, predicts Nets won’t deal star nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/jer… – 5:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Phoenix matching to keep Deandre Ayton, what comes next for him and the Suns, the human element to all of this, the Kevin Durant dream and more: bit.ly/3RBRYwk – 3:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you trade OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and all the picks for Kevin Durant? – 2:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Leaving Las Vegas (actually I left Wednesday night) with a fresh batch of Summer League Buzz to share (Donovan, Durant and lots more) that was just dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… – 2:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
Wondering if there might be a Pacers-Nets-Heat Kevin Durant construction to be found. – 2:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on what’s going to happen with Evan Fournier TPE before it expires next week, Malcolm Brogdon’s health, what will Payton Pritchard’s role be and could another East contender be in the mix for Durant? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Would you want to see Kyle Lowry on the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine weigh in pic.twitter.com/TMfNQCX2Mu – 12:05 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
More on this storyline
Langston Galloway split time between Milwaukee and Brooklyn last season and also played in a series of Olympic qualifiers for USA Basketball. He has not yet signed with a team for 2022-23 and offers an insight on that piece of his future. “Right now (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) are holding things up,” Galloway said. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.” -via The Advocate / July 17, 2022
In the case of Mitchell, the fact Herro is contract extension eligible this offseason — and would be a restricted free agent in 2023 if no extension is reached — gives the Jazz pause. Especially considering Herro is asking for a max contract. While he may not get the full max, he will land a big number deal. The rebuilding Jazz are not looking to add that to their payroll right now — it’s why they are not interested in RJ Barrett from the Knicks in a trade (Barrett, too, is up for a big new contract). Robinson already signed his extension and has four years, $74.4 million left on it (the last year is a player option). In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks. Never count out Pat Riley. He has a way of making the unexpected — and seemingly impossible — happen. And there is a reason the Heat are in the mix for both players. -via NBC Sports / July 17, 2022
Jake Fischer: Miami is trying to go find multiple picks to eithed send to a Utah for Donovan Mitchell or to send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
