Pat Connaughton's extension with Bucks worth $28.27M

Nehm: This offseason one of your biggest priorities appeared to be bringing back a lot of your own players. What does it mean to you to keep those players in Milwaukee? Jon Horst: Yeah, I think you’re right. There’s a priority to keep our core intact. And that’s actually a hard thing to do. Even just looking back on the last couple of years and the guys we’ve been able to extend and keep with us, the guys that we’ve re-signed in free agency — Brook (Lopez), Khris (Middleton), George (Hill), (Eric) Bledsoe, Jrue (Holiday), Bobby (Portis), Pat (Connaughton) — those things are a lot harder to do than I think people understand because they’re really good players playing for a really good team. And they have markets. And it’s free agency. At the end of the day, they choose us, whether they opt in or they opt out, whatever we kind of negotiate with them at the appropriate time. They choose us as much as we go after them. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2022