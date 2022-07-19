Andrew Wiggins: I still wish I didn't get vaccinated

Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star team this year and was a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors’ run to the NBA title, but he still regrets one thing he did this season. “I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” Wiggins told FanSided.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC’s roster is still three over the limit:
– Bazley
– Dieng
– Dort
– Favors
– Gilgeous-Alexander
– Giddey
– Holmgren
– Jerome
– Krejci
– Maledon
– Mann
– Muscala
– Pokusevski
– Robinson-Earl
– Wiggins
– J-Dub
– J-Will
– K. Williams
Two-way
– Omoruyi
– Waters – 5:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Andrew Wiggins said he still wishes he didn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite a season in which he helped the Warriors win the NBA championship. es.pn/3RMCUvJ – 5:17 PM
Andrew Wiggins said he still wishes he didn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite a season in which he helped the Warriors win the NBA championship. es.pn/3RMCUvJ – 5:17 PM
Unlike Irving, Wiggins did get vaccinated before the start of the NBA season. “I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins said. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.” -via ESPN / July 19, 2022
“There was definitely pressure, especially being from Canada, just knowing the whole city is watching. The whole country is watching. The whole country wants you to do good. They’re calling you the next LeBron, stuff like that. Ain’t nobody gonna be the next LeBron. That’s one of one.” -via Lakers Daily / July 12, 2022
The Warriors have several young assets on paper, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody, but Golden State would be reluctant to give up all these assets in a Durant trade proposal, HoopsHype has learned. Andrew Wiggins would be an attractive trade chip and is coming off an All-Star season, but he can’t be included in a Durant trade at the moment, as explained in-depth by our USA TODAY colleagues at For The Win. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
