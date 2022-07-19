Heat guard Max Strus: How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?

Miami Heat guard Max Strus addressed the uncertainty Tuesday during a visit to the team’s youth camp at FTX Arena. “I try not to get into it,” Strus said after speaking to his attentive audience and posing for pictures for those at the camp run by former Heat broadcaster Tony Fiorentino. “I try not to get too into it. Obviously you see it, and people ask you about it. But I’ll wait until it happens. If something happens, it happens. If something happens, it happens. But, yeah, how can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant? He’s a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time. I’m excited to see what happens and I hope the best for him and the best for our team. That’s all that really matters.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:20 PM
During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Max Strus on Kevin Durant #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:02 PM
Max Strus on Kevin Durant #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
From earlier — Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Two entries already for the NBA week in words (so far) …
NBA trade talk for everyone: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…
KD stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that? marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 6:18 PM
Two entries already for the NBA week in words (so far) …
NBA trade talk for everyone: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…
KD stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that? marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 6:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Russ/Knicks (1:37)
🔘 Lakers (10:47)
🔘 Mitchell (15:51)
🔘 Heat (17:43)
🔘 KD/Kyrie (25:10)
🔘 Raptors (29:32)
🔘 Keldon/Kenrich deals (37:32)
🔘 SGA/Thunder Rant (42:18)
🎧 https://t.co/8OiaQpRRoE
🍎 https://t.co/0zfDCXk8QW
✳️ https://t.co/CG09uzuLXT pic.twitter.com/9KxNokH6tp – 6:03 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Russ/Knicks (1:37)
🔘 Lakers (10:47)
🔘 Mitchell (15:51)
🔘 Heat (17:43)
🔘 KD/Kyrie (25:10)
🔘 Raptors (29:32)
🔘 Keldon/Kenrich deals (37:32)
🔘 SGA/Thunder Rant (42:18)
🎧 https://t.co/8OiaQpRRoE
🍎 https://t.co/0zfDCXk8QW
✳️ https://t.co/CG09uzuLXT pic.twitter.com/9KxNokH6tp – 6:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
JaMychal Green will be bought out by OKC and head to Golden State.
Thunder improved their #30 overall pick to a top 5 protected 2027 Nuggets pick by taking on Green’s contract.
And OKC ends up getting the same return for JaMychal Green going to the Warriors as they did for KD. – 5:35 PM
JaMychal Green will be bought out by OKC and head to Golden State.
Thunder improved their #30 overall pick to a top 5 protected 2027 Nuggets pick by taking on Green’s contract.
And OKC ends up getting the same return for JaMychal Green going to the Warriors as they did for KD. – 5:35 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jalen Rose breaks down the possibility of Durant joining the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:15 PM
Jalen Rose breaks down the possibility of Durant joining the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
#KD2DC…Again?
/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨
– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?
– WAS trade packages vs. The Field
+ More Wizards updates
🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE – 3:47 PM
#KD2DC…Again?
/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨
– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?
– WAS trade packages vs. The Field
+ More Wizards updates
🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE – 3:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Top summer league performers
🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?
🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm… – 2:43 PM
🏀 Top summer league performers
🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?
🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm… – 2:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM
👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
More on this storyline
“I understand why they got mad at us for the Durant thing but anyone else would have done it too, if you want to go there,” Lacob said. “That’s the truth. And this one, I don’t know how they could be mad because we’re homegrown. And I think the luxury tax, you should be paying a high luxury tax if you’re using it to go get free agents and outspend your competition. But if you’re developing your own guys and paying Steph Curry what he deserves and Klay Thompson what he’s earned, why am I paying $200 million in luxury tax? I don’t think that’s fair.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 19, 2022
David Hardisty: Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 19, 2022
RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
“We’re bringing back a good majority of the people we had on our team, so I think people get used to selling us short,” he said. “We hear that every summer. And we use it as momentum. So I’m excited for this group and to get it together with the guys in training camp and see what we have. And I think returning these guys and what we got back, I think we’ll be alright.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 19, 2022
Now Strus stands as a trusted roster component, an intriguing trade chip, with a potential bite at the lucrative free-agent market next summer. “It’s been crazy, when you think about it like that,” he said. “But I try not to. I kind of just try to live in the moment and just take each milestone, each step one day at a time. So I try to enjoy each step of the way and just be happy for every moment and celebrate each success I have.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 19, 2022
Sean Deveney: What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @Miami Heat? Says one league exec: “A first-round pick, no protections.” As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don’t have big trade value, execs say. Miami’s got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least. -via Twitter @SeanDeveney / July 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.