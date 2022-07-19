Heat have prioritized pursuing Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell

RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Evan Sidery @esidery
The star-craved Knicks have been waiting for this moment. Now, the time to strike has arrived after collecting the necessary war chest of assets.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen
-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury
-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster
-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?
-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?
-Covering a contender to lottery team!
New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen
-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury
-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster
-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?
-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?
-Covering a contender to lottery team!
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
7 PM ET tonight via @SpotifyLive: Blockbuster chat w/ @Tony Jones from the heart of the Donovan Mitchell trade chase to catch up on ALL the latest … plus some surprising Vegas scuttle about Tony’s own game. Join us: spotifylive.link/steinlinelive
And while Poole has been rumored as a potential piece in a theoretical Warriors trade package to land Durant, there has been little traction between Golden State and Brooklyn on such a blockbuster transaction, sources said. Despite the apparent openness—both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself—regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that’s made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
Kevin Durant has publicly supported friend and teammate Kyrie Irving then requested a trade from the Nets – reportedly because he disliked how they treated Irving. But what if Durant had the complete opposite reason for requesting a trade? Dave McMenamin of ESPN: “There’s a school of thought, speaking to people around the league, that they think that the Durant trade request wasn’t actually about him getting out of Brooklyn. It was about getting Kyrie out of Brooklyn.” -via NBC Sports / July 19, 2022
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “know” a trade is unlikely and have accepted the reality that they may not be dealt anytime soon. “They know behind the scenes that it’s difficult, that it’s unlikely to happen,” a league source said, adding that “the Nets also knew that they’re going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they’re looking for in return, no one’s going to meet that. -via Newark Star-Ledger / July 19, 2022
Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn’t enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
If Poole regresses—or simply entrenches himself as a strong starter-level player rather than a budding All-Star—then Golden State might be able to find an agreement closer to Anfernee Simons’ four-year, $100 million deal with Portland this summer. ‘”What’s the upside in locking him in now?'” one team cap strategist told B/R. ‘”He’s not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who’ve proven they can carry a team. He’s close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player.'” -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
“The Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point… The Jazz are not gonna necessarily move quickly… New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022
