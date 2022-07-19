JaMychal Green heading to Warriors after buyout with OKC

Shams Charania: Forward JaMychal Green is finalizing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors after he clears waivers, his agent Michael Hodges told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Take a deeper look, and it’s clear JaMychal Green’s down year last season was not entirely his fault. There were a lot of factors that contributed to it. To me, Green’s a great addition on a minimum. There’s reason to believe he can be similar to what he was in 2020-21. – 6:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/jam… – 6:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
ICYMI: The Warriors are poised to sign JaMychal Green, who fills a need as a stretch-4. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors to sign forward JaMychal Green after buyout is complete: sources mercurynews.com/2022/07/19/war… via @mercnews – 5:43 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After reportedly finalizing a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, JaMychal Green intends to sign with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 5:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
JaMychal Green will be bought out by OKC and head to Golden State.
Thunder improved their #30 overall pick to a top 5 protected 2027 Nuggets pick by taking on Green’s contract.
And OKC ends up getting the same return for JaMychal Green going to the Warriors as they did for KD. – 5:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Can confirm @Shams Charania report that JaMychal Green intends to sign with the Warriors after getting a contract buyout with OKC. Stretch-4 who Golden State has eyed for a while now. – 5:26 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
JaMychal Green prestige zone potential with the Warriors is off the charts. – 5:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Veteran forward JaMychal Green is working toward a contract buyout with Oklahoma City, and once that’s completed and he’s cleared waivers, Green intends to sign with Golden State, sources tell ESPN. – 5:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Forward JaMychal Green is finalizing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors after he clears waivers, his agent Michael Hodges told @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
Monte Poole: JaMychal Green has long had fans among Warriors coaching staff and front office. Same can’t said of at least two ‘big’ forwards available on the FA market. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / July 19, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington is finalizing a trade to acquire Denver’s Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN. Yossi Gozlan: Wizards need to throw in another small salary to have this trade executed before the end of June. Doing so would allow Denver to generate a $15.6M trade exception by sliding Ish Smith into the $8.2M JaMychal Green trade exception. Nuggets are just $1M under tax with 11 players. Wizards will be roughly $11M below the tax with 12 players assuming they re-sign Bradley Beal to a maximum contract. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 29, 2022
Brandon Rahbar: Sam Presti says he thinks they’ll find a different team for JaMychal Green. Not because OKC doesn’t value him but because of where he is at right now. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / June 25, 2022
