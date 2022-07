Keldon Johnson's contract extension with Spurs worth $80M including unlikely bonuses

Jake Fischer: Being told Keldon Johnson’s extension with San Antonio is for 4 years, $74 million, with $1.5 million of bonuses for each season to reach that possible $80 million total. Johnson’s salary also declines in value: $20M for Y1, then $19M for Y2, $17.5M for Y3 and $17.5M for Y4. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / July 19, 2022