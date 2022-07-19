Keldon Johnson's contract extension with Spurs worth $80M including unlikely bonuses

Keldon Johnson signed a four-year, $74.00M extension with the San Antonio Spurs, with $6.00M in unlikely bonuses. He’ll make $20.00M in 2023-24, $19.00M in 2024-25, $17.50M in 2025-26, $17.50M in 2026-27.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs officially announce they have signed Keldon Johnson to a multi-year contract extension. @Klutch Sports announced it was a 4-year $80M extension. KJ coming off career year, avg 17 pts, 6.1 rebs and 2.1 asts. Johnson is 22 years old. #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/VhdUffBtQX – 4:08 PM
JUST IN: Spurs officially announce they have signed Keldon Johnson to a multi-year contract extension. @Klutch Sports announced it was a 4-year $80M extension. KJ coming off career year, avg 17 pts, 6.1 rebs and 2.1 asts. Johnson is 22 years old. #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/VhdUffBtQX – 4:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs have officially announced the Keldon Johnson extension. – 4:07 PM
The Spurs have officially announced the Keldon Johnson extension. – 4:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick video on Keldon’s extension -> How Keldon Johnson’s Extension Impacts the San Antonio Spurs’ Cap Sheet youtu.be/LC6aK0vDfu0 – 12:02 AM
Quick video on Keldon’s extension -> How Keldon Johnson’s Extension Impacts the San Antonio Spurs’ Cap Sheet youtu.be/LC6aK0vDfu0 – 12:02 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Wrote about the difficulty of evaluating NBA trades involving 11-year-olds.
Also took a look at the 2027 Western Conference finals, when three guys acquired for Kawhi Leonard (Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Bassala Bagayoka) help lift SA past OKC. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 7:16 PM
Wrote about the difficulty of evaluating NBA trades involving 11-year-olds.
Also took a look at the 2027 Western Conference finals, when three guys acquired for Kawhi Leonard (Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Bassala Bagayoka) help lift SA past OKC. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 7:16 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Being told Keldon Johnson’s extension with San Antonio is for 4 years, $74 million, with $1.5 million of bonuses for each season to reach that possible $80 million total. Johnson’s salary also declines in value: $20M for Y1, then $19M for Y2, $17.5M for Y3 and $17.5M for Y4. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / July 19, 2022
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have officially signed Keldon Johnson to the contract extension. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 18, 2022
Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension, Klutch Sports’ CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tell @TheAthletic @Stadium -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.