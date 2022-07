Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving accepting trade out of Brooklyn is unlikely?

In general, Woj said the Nets would welcome KD back, but are trying to find the best deal for him. “The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant. I think if Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and said: ‘Hey, I’ve changed my mind. I want to be here, I’m committed to this,’ of course they would want him to stay,” Woj told the Get Up panel . “But, if Kevin Durant’s not doing that, you’re still trying to trade him. You want players who want to be there. You don’t want the environment to be filled with players who are unhappy, who don’t want to be a part of it. But they’ve gotta get value for him, and they’ve got to get significant value for him.” -via NetsDaily / July 19, 2022