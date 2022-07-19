Knicks confident about landing Donovan Mitchell without trading RJ Barrett?

Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn’t enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more. Discussing it all with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 3:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers by a rookie:
187 — Donovan Mitchell
185 — Damian Lillard
175 — Saddiq Bey
171 — Anthony Edwards
168 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4kMnc3fyGM – 2:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell. Published a few days ago and the sentiment and reporting hasn’t changed here nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta… – 1:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.
Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/XxoqFv8bx1 – 12:11 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Thor (yup!), then we dive into the Lakers, Donovan Mitchell, Ayton fallout, a couple of good extensions and more. Plus, I really need to get a haircut! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us get to 19K!
youtu.be/4qmgIe_uwv0 – 9:17 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The star-craved Knicks have been waiting for this moment. Now, the time to strike has arrived after collecting the necessary war chest of assets.
For @basketbllnews, I dove into why Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels inevitable from multiple angles: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 8:58 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen
-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury
-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster
-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?
-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?
-Covering a contender to lottery team!
📺 https://t.co/Si2GqqyLtL
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/YkVjS8Gh70 – 8:53 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
When might a Donovan Mitchell trade get done? https://t.co/UgmLFvsWyI pic.twitter.com/l4a3bMGYFs – 8:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
After last year’s endless flood of meetings at LeBron’s house I demand to know who else he and AD have talked to on the phone. Show me the Donovan Mitchell call logs you cowards. – 7:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Jazz talked Donovan Mitchell trades before dealing Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/rep… – 4:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: my read on where Donovan Mitchell/NYK talks stood heading into the weekend (don’t think much has changed), including Jazz asking for package including RJ Barrett in earlier discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 12:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Will Heat’s Tyler Herro, Knicks’ RJ Barrett get max contract extensions? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/17/wil… – 6:06 PM
RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
If Poole regresses—or simply entrenches himself as a strong starter-level player rather than a budding All-Star—then Golden State might be able to find an agreement closer to Anfernee Simons’ four-year, $100 million deal with Portland this summer. ‘”What’s the upside in locking him in now?'” one team cap strategist told B/R. ‘”He’s not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who’ve proven they can carry a team. He’s close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player.'” -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
“The Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point… The Jazz are not gonna necessarily move quickly… New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022
Both Barrett and Herro are expected to command maximum paydays. By all accounts, it seems unlikely Barrett will find a new deal in the interim. And regardless of the trade outcomes, there’s a greater sense of optimism among NBA executives that Miami will come to terms with Herro prior to the 2022-23 campaign. ‘”They always seem to pay their guys,'” one assistant general manager said. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
Jake Fischer: The word on the street is definitely that both Barrett and Tyler Herro are looking for maximum contract extensions. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
