Kyle Korver joining Atlanta front office

Kyle Korver joining Atlanta front office

Main Rumors

Kyle Korver joining Atlanta front office

July 19, 2022- by

By |

Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Kyle Korver to a front office role, per @Shams Charania.
Korver played for the Hawks from 2012-2017 and earned his lone All-Star nod during the 2015 season. pic.twitter.com/FBgabf3Qkd6:08 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season. – 5:51 PM

More on this storyline

 

Nets Daily: In Chris Carrino’s podcast “Voice of the Nets,” Kessler Edwards credited Kyle Korver with helping his 3-point shot. No word yet on Korver return. Says he was anxious before Nets converted him to standard contract at end of the season. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 6, 2022

 

Main Rumors, Top Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home