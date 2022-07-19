Kyle Korver joining Atlanta front office

Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season.
The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Kyle Korver to a front office role, per @Shams Charania.
Korver played for the Hawks from 2012-2017 and earned his lone All-Star nod during the 2015 season. pic.twitter.com/FBgabf3Qkd – 6:08 PM
The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season. – 5:51 PM
Nets Daily: In Chris Carrino’s podcast “Voice of the Nets,” Kessler Edwards credited Kyle Korver with helping his 3-point shot. No word yet on Korver return. Says he was anxious before Nets converted him to standard contract at end of the season. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 6, 2022
