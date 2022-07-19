LA District Attorney: Miles Bridges will be held accountable

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”
Source: LA County District Attorney’s Office
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m a big believer in due process and letting it play out, but I believe Miles Bridges deserves whatever is coming to him. I just hope this isn’t yet another failure of the legal process. The details released today are horrible and he should be nowhere near a basketball court. – 9:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with felony counts of domestic violence, child abuse
cbssports.com/nba/news/horne… – 9:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Felony charges filed against Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges for domestic violence, child abuse – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:03 PM
Jake Fischer on Miles Bridges: The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either. -via Spotify / July 8, 2022
Emiliano Carchia: Sources expect Charlotte to pull the qualifying offer for Miles Bridges making him an unrestricted free agent after being charged for domestic violence by the LAPD. -via Twitter @Carchia / July 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday. -via ESPN / July 2, 2022
