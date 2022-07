Nets not satisfied with proposed deals for Kevin Durant

And while Poole has been rumored as a potential piece in a theoretical Warriors trade package to land Durant, there has been little traction between Golden State and Brooklyn on such a blockbuster transaction, sources said. Despite the apparent openness—both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself—regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that’s made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022