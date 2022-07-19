Nets not satisfied with proposed deals for Kevin Durant

David Hardisty: Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.”
Source: Twitter @clutchfans
Source: Twitter @clutchfans
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
#KD2DC…Again?
/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨
– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?
– WAS trade packages vs. The Field
+ More Wizards updates
🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE – 3:47 PM
#KD2DC…Again?
/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨
– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?
– WAS trade packages vs. The Field
+ More Wizards updates
🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE – 3:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” – 3:17 PM
Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” – 3:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Top summer league performers
🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?
🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm… – 2:43 PM
🏀 Top summer league performers
🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?
🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm… – 2:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM
👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:20 PM
Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:20 PM
More on this storyline
“I understand why they got mad at us for the Durant thing but anyone else would have done it too, if you want to go there,” Lacob said. “That’s the truth. And this one, I don’t know how they could be mad because we’re homegrown. And I think the luxury tax, you should be paying a high luxury tax if you’re using it to go get free agents and outspend your competition. But if you’re developing your own guys and paying Steph Curry what he deserves and Klay Thompson what he’s earned, why am I paying $200 million in luxury tax? I don’t think that’s fair.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 19, 2022
RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
And while Poole has been rumored as a potential piece in a theoretical Warriors trade package to land Durant, there has been little traction between Golden State and Brooklyn on such a blockbuster transaction, sources said. Despite the apparent openness—both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself—regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that’s made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.