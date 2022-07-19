Serge Ibaka agreed to one-year minimum deal to re-sign for Bucks

Serge Ibaka agreed to one-year minimum deal to re-sign for Bucks

Main Rumors

Serge Ibaka agreed to one-year minimum deal to re-sign for Bucks

July 19, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have made the re-signing of Serge Ibaka officially official. pic.twitter.com/1v77w2Odz81:30 PM

Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
This is why I don’t tattoos lol! pic.twitter.com/iOFDdWV1Sw11:52 AM

More on this storyline

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed center Serge Ibaka. “Serge is an elite defender and shot blocker who will continue to add depth for us at center,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He was a valuable acquisition for us last season, and we look forward to having him back in Milwaukee.” -via NBA.com / July 19, 2022
StatMuse: Playoff leaders since 2010: Points — LeBron James Rebounds — LeBron James Assists — LeBron James Steals — LeBron James Blocks — Serge Ibaka Wins — LeBron James King James has been dominant. pic.twitter.com/EUeRdX0dhL -via Twitter @statmuse / July 15, 2022
Moussa Diabaté: “Over the years, I’ll say a lot of Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Garnett. Those are four players that I’ve really looked up to. I watch a little bit of everyone. Tim Thomas, I don’t know if you know him, but I watch a little bit of him. Serge Ibaka, I watch him from back when he was in OKC; that’s another big one. Just players like that – all-around big 4s and centers who are able to move their feet, guard on the perimeter, be versatile and make a two-way impact.” -via basketballnews.com / July 9, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home