Tyler Herro extension with Heat likely?

In the case of Mitchell, the fact Herro is contract extension eligible this offseason — and would be a restricted free agent in 2023 if no extension is reached — gives the Jazz pause. Especially considering Herro is asking for a max contract. While he may not get the full max, he will land a big number deal. The rebuilding Jazz are not looking to add that to their payroll right now — it’s why they are not interested in RJ Barrett from the Knicks in a trade (Barrett, too, is up for a big new contract). Robinson already signed his extension and has four years, $74.4 million left on it (the last year is a player option). In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks . Never count out Pat Riley. He has a way of making the unexpected — and seemingly impossible — happen. And there is a reason the Heat are in the mix for both players. -via NBC Sports / July 17, 2022