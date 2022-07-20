Donovan Mitchell situation headed toward stalemate, Mitchell not pushing it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ on @YouTube at 8:30 mtn time this morning. Join Jazz fans to chat and discuss the latest with the Utah Jazz
* Latest rumors and news
* What is the value for Donovan based on past deals
* Could Donovan Mitchell return to Utah Jazz
youtu.be/lTNW_Kj4QVA – 10:08 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks fans:
Of the three prospects, which young player do you value most and hope the team holds on to in Donovan Mitchell trade? – 9:44 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I’ve gone back and forth on whether the #Knicks should meet the (assuredly absurd) asking price for Donovan Mitchell.
Here’s where I landed:
15 numbers that illustrate why trading for a 25-year-old offensive genius is probably the best path forward for NY
tommybeer.substack.com/p/heres-why-tr… – 9:16 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks would need to send a minimum of $24.2 million in salaries to Utah in a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Here’s a look at a few trade packages that include combinations of young NYK players and satisfy NBA trade rules: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 8:46 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them negotiation soulmates.
Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/cliRR9moGC – 8:23 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Donovan Mitchell is playing pickup in NYC today at trainer Chris Brinkley’s Black Op runs.
Here he crosses up and dunks on Paolo Banchero – and damn near breaks the basket stanchion in the process. pic.twitter.com/EclxU9l6E3 – 5:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more. Discussing it all with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 3:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers by a rookie:
187 — Donovan Mitchell
185 — Damian Lillard
175 — Saddiq Bey
171 — Anthony Edwards
168 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4kMnc3fyGM – 2:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell. Published a few days ago and the sentiment and reporting hasn’t changed here nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta… – 1:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.
Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/XxoqFv8bx1 – 12:11 PM
NBA on ESPN: . @wojespn with the latest on Donovan Mitchell: “I do think any potential Donovan Mitchell deal is going to take some time.” -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 20, 2022
Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell: My intel has been that the Knicks are trying to do this only surrendering four or five firsts. But someone I trust told me today that they think that Danny (Ainge) was going for seven of the eight firsts. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022
Clutch Points: “I think the deal eventually gets done. I think the Knicks have too much to lose for it not to get done… I think eventually both sides are trying to figure out a median that they can come to.” @Tony Jones to @Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell trade rumors on @SpotifyLive. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022
