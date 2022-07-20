James Harden extends with Sixers for 2-year, $68.6M

James Harden extends with Sixers for 2-year, $68.6M

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated #sixers salary cap page, plugging in details of Harden’s contract. Have them with a bit over $3.4m in space below the hard cap, but they can create a bit more space if need be because the Bassey/Reed/Joe/Queen contracts are not fully guaranteed.
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7…7:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden is now (mostly) officially coming back. Celebrate the four months we have until the opt-out discussion begins
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-s…7:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Daryl Morey — with an assist from Harden — has had a brilliant offseason. Harden’s salary reduction freed the Sixers to sign Tucker, House — and Philly may not be done dealing. – 7:26 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
James Harden has earned $272M in his career before the recent contract.
If he elects to take $1M, $10M or $$33M, the more power to him.
It’s his money and he has the right to do whatever he wants. – 7:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported: James Harden’s new Sixers deal is for $33 million in Year 1, $35.6 million player option in Year 2, source confirms. – 7:21 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
James Harden in his career:
Seasons with 30 PPG: 3
Seasons with 10 APG: 3
The only other player to have multiple seasons with 30 PPG and multiple seasons with 10 APG is Oscar Robertson. – 7:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden re-signing James Harden to a deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/20/six… via @SixersWire #NBA7:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $68 million deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. – 7:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Buddy Hile has made more 3s over the last four years than anyone else.
Only five players in NBA history have made at least 1000 3s over any four-year stretch:
Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson.
James Harden.
Damian Lillard.
Buddy Hield. – 4:43 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Fun Fact: The Rockets own Brooklyn’s entire draft in 2024. They own their first-round pick from the Harden trade and their second-round pick for taking on the contract of Sekou Doumbouya in October. pic.twitter.com/tEDUQzCjIf11:47 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker are working out together #Sixers pic.twitter.com/o53ojXuDdV8:12 PM

Christos Tsaltas: James Harden stays at Sixers 2022-23: $33M 2023-24: $35.6M He left on the table player’s option helping the Sixers for future moves. Harden wants a championship in Philly. #Sixers -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 20, 2022
Superstar NBA guard James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are still ironing out the final details of a one-plus-one contract that will see him take a $15 million discount. But Harden said he is “locked in” with the Sixers and eager to get to work. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022
“I had conversations with Daryl, and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022

