JaMychal Green officially waived by Oklahoma City

Rylan Stiles: The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward JaMychal Green, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Green was originally acquired from the Denver Nuggets on June 23, 2022. Per Thunder PR
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Thunder PR:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green in the Nuggets’ one win over the Warriors in the 2020-21 season
15 points
5-for-10 from the field
3-for-4 from deep
9 rebounds
+12 – 4:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Which version of JaMychal Green will the Warriors get? Golden State is hoping for the 2020-21 iteration. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Was away for my wife’s birthday, but the JaMychal Green addition sure looks like a great one. Has spent his whole career in the West, the Warriors are well familiar with him and can bank on him being the shooter he has been in the past over last season – 12:55 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After reportedly finalizing a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, JaMychal Green intends to sign with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 10:00 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s what Warriors fans should know about JaMychal Green. After only eight games together, Nikola Jokic said he wanted to play with Green for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/dsYJYENl66 – 10:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talk KD & Kyrie, Home Alone (for some reason), Warriors picking up JaMychal Green, some more news and the Nuggets are our first offseason review! Watch, like & subscribe below. Passed 19K subscribers! 20K next!
youtu.be/61aeEhmRPAE – 9:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Take a deeper look, and it’s clear JaMychal Green’s down year last season was not entirely his fault. There were a lot of factors that contributed to it. To me, Green’s a great addition on a minimum. There’s reason to believe he can be similar to what he was in 2020-21. – 6:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/jam… – 6:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
ICYMI: The Warriors are poised to sign JaMychal Green, who fills a need as a stretch-4. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:57 PM
Green has had fans within the Warriors’ front office, locker room and coaching staff for years. Much of that affection spawned during the 2019 first-round series, when he repeatedly burned a collapsing scheme. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2022
But his high-end value as a role player will always be defined by his 3-point percentage. Just look at his contract numbers. Green made 39.6 percent of his 3s during his last season with Memphis, which cemented his spot in the league and earned him a career-best payday with the Clippers. He shot 38.7 and 39.9 percent from 3 the next two seasons, earning him deals upwards of the taxpayer midlevel. But he hit a steep dip this past season and, because of it, has fallen back to the veteran-minimum range, where the Warriors hope they’ve unearthed another one-season steal in the Porter mold. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2022
Monte Poole: JaMychal Green has long had fans among Warriors coaching staff and front office. Same can’t said of at least two ‘big’ forwards available on the FA market. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / July 19, 2022
