Jazz having trade discussions about Mike Conley?

Tony Jones: I know that the Jazz have talked to teams about Mike Conley. I don’t know how much of a market there is remaining for Mike Conley.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Like the Rockets before them, the Jazz remain engaged in various trade conversations to retool around Mitchell. Utah has explored a sign-and-trade scenario that would send veteran point guard Mike Conley to Cleveland in exchange for restricted free agent Collin Sexton, sources said. The Cavaliers wouldn’t appear to have a need for an additional point guard, and it seems unlikely that Conley would be the returning player Cleveland would prioritize if talks ever gained legitimate traction. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022

