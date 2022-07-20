Jazz having trade discussions about Mike Conley?

Tony Jones: I know that the Jazz have talked to teams about Mike Conley. I don’t know how much of a market there is remaining for Mike Conley.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
Tim MacMahon: The Jazz have have talked about moving (Mike) Conley. They’ve talked about moving (Bojan) Bogdanovic. -via Spotify / July 15, 2022
Like the Rockets before them, the Jazz remain engaged in various trade conversations to retool around Mitchell. Utah has explored a sign-and-trade scenario that would send veteran point guard Mike Conley to Cleveland in exchange for restricted free agent Collin Sexton, sources said. The Cavaliers wouldn’t appear to have a need for an additional point guard, and it seems unlikely that Conley would be the returning player Cleveland would prioritize if talks ever gained legitimate traction. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.