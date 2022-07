Kevin Durant trade talks slow to a trickle, Nets not aggressively making outgoing calls

Miami Heat guard Max Strus addressed the uncertainty Tuesday during a visit to the team’s youth camp at FTX Arena. “I try not to get into it,” Strus said after speaking to his attentive audience and posing for pictures for those at the camp run by former Heat broadcaster Tony Fiorentino. “I try not to get too into it. Obviously you see it, and people ask you about it. But I’ll wait until it happens. If something happens, it happens. If something happens, it happens. But, yeah, how can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant? He’s a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time. I’m excited to see what happens and I hope the best for him and the best for our team. That’s all that really matters.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 19, 2022