Kyrie Irving likely to remain with Nets this season?

I really do think Kyrie Irving at this point in time that Brooklyn is the overwhelming favorite for his place to be playing next season. I think he wants to go to Los Angeles but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t go back to Brooklyn and plays the whole year out. […] I’d be surprised if he doesn’t still prefer the Lakers in free agency next summer at this point, it just doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to be a Laker this season.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast with guest @AdamArmbrecht from @LockedOnNets! We discuss where things stand with all Lakers-Nets rumors, and the statuses of KD, Kyrie, Russ, etc. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whe… – 12:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talk KD & Kyrie, Home Alone (for some reason), Warriors picking up JaMychal Green, some more news and the Nuggets are our first offseason review! Watch, like & subscribe below. Passed 19K subscribers! 20K next!
youtu.be/61aeEhmRPAE – 9:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Russ/Knicks (1:37)
🔘 Lakers (10:47)
🔘 Mitchell (15:51)
🔘 Heat (17:43)
🔘 KD/Kyrie (25:10)
🔘 Raptors (29:32)
🔘 Keldon/Kenrich deals (37:32)
🔘 SGA/Thunder Rant (42:18)
🎧 https://t.co/8OiaQpRRoE
🍎 https://t.co/0zfDCXk8QW
✳️ https://t.co/CG09uzuLXT pic.twitter.com/9KxNokH6tp – 6:03 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on Lakers/Russ/Kyrie/LeBron’s looming extension deadline, then @Chris Herring on the (offseason) silence of the Chicago Bulls — and their outlook for next season/beyond:
Apple: apple.co/3ILmBeM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zfyINT – 2:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Keegan Murray in the Nike Kyrie Low 4 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/gIBqtM96xY – 1:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ll be clear: I don’t think there’s any scenario in which the Lakers are a great REGULAR SEASON team, even with Kyrie. Too much injury risk. Not enough depth.
You get Kyrie because the upside of him, LeBron and AD playing 40 minutes per game in a seven-game series is enormous. – 7:03 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New No Dunks podcast to discuss trade rumors re: Westbrook, Kyrie + Mitchell, the Suns keeping Deandre Ayton, Herro’s tattoo, LeBron at Drew League + more!
📼: https://t.co/dInE9KXeVJ
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/PsoaplxTPQ – 11:37 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Harden’s babyface turn. ziller.substack.com/p/james-harden…
Arguably no bigger NBA villain of the past half-decade (though Kyrie is making a run at it). And $ sacrifices don’t always win respect (see: Heatles). This is different, tho. And it seems like Harden wants to be liked. – 8:46 AM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant has publicly supported friend and teammate Kyrie Irving then requested a trade from the Nets – reportedly because he disliked how they treated Irving. But what if Durant had the complete opposite reason for requesting a trade? Dave McMenamin of ESPN: “There’s a school of thought, speaking to people around the league, that they think that the Durant trade request wasn’t actually about him getting out of Brooklyn. It was about getting Kyrie out of Brooklyn.” -via NBC Sports / July 19, 2022
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “know” a trade is unlikely and have accepted the reality that they may not be dealt anytime soon. “They know behind the scenes that it’s difficult, that it’s unlikely to happen,” a league source said, adding that “the Nets also knew that they’re going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they’re looking for in return, no one’s going to meet that. -via Newark Star-Ledger / July 19, 2022
“That’s why there’s nobody commenting on it. [Durant and Irving] are never shy for words.” “I think initially they plotted [to leave],” the source added, “and then they realized very quickly that it wasn’t going to work.” -via Newark Star-Ledger / July 19, 2022
