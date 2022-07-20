Lakers, Pacers discussing Buddy Hield trade

Talkin’ NBA: “Things have not moved in terms of the Brooklyn front [Kyrie for Russ]… There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Pacers that would center around Buddy Hield.” — Dave McMenamin #NBATwitter #LakeShow
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers reportedly discussing Buddy Hield trade with Pacers
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Buddy Hile has made more 3s over the last four years than anyone else.
Only five players in NBA history have made at least 1000 3s over any four-year stretch:
Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson.
James Harden.
Damian Lillard.
Buddy Hield. – 4:43 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Any potential Buddy Hield trade package for the Lakers would likely include Talen Horton-Tucker.
Ironically enough, Horton-Tucker and Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton were college teammates at Iowa State. – 4:37 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers and Pacers have recently re-engaged on trade talks centered around Buddy Hield, per @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/WekIQVPE7r – 4:09 PM
Then, Monday morning on Get Up, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers aren’t just focusing on Irving, that talks between Brooklyn and L.A. are “not dead yet,” and that there’s a “good chance” Irving will be back with the Nets “to start the season if Kevin Durant is back in Brooklyn.” “I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal,” said Woj. “It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star… players like Eric Gordon in Houston, Buddy Hield in Indiana, players like Patrick Beverly who came to the Jazz in a trade from Minnesota who are role players on winning teams. What is the price for those kinds of moves? They’re going to continue to be active on those things. -via NetsDaily / July 19, 2022
You can safely presume that Westbrook is aware of James’ stance. He surely knows, no matter what Ham says, that the other two starry prongs in last season’s ill-fated Big Three — James and Anthony Davis — are eager for a trade to materialize that essentially swaps Westbrook for Irving, even though both campaigned for the Lakers to acquire Westbrook from Washington last summer despite Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s advanced talks with Sacramento on a deal headlined by perimeter shooting specialist Buddy Hield. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2022
A second source I spoke to expressed pessimism that the Lakers would have the required assets to assemble a trade in which they acquire both Hield and Myles Turner from Indiana. Various reports have described the two Pacers as prime targets for L.A. if it is unable to assemble an Irving trade construction that Brooklyn is prepared to accept. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2022
