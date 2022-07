Mac McClung signs one-year deal with Golden State

Anthony Slater: No Moses Moody for the Warriors tonight. He’s been slightly banged up. Here are the summer starters vs Thunder. Mac McClung Lester Quinones Quinndary Weatherspoon Jonathan Kuminga James Wiseman -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 15, 2022

Some halftime thoughts for Wizards-Warriors…⚪️Echenique is holding his own vs Wiseman (with use of his fouls)⚪️would be good to see Todd finish SL on a high note after a slow start⚪️James Wiseman and Mac McClung is a classic fun Summer League duo – 8:21 PM

Mac McClung is a hooper. For sure! Good court vision, improved shot selection and always wants to learn and get better. He can take an NBA spot in the coming up season. #DubNation

Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium . McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors. – 7:17 PM

To clarify, Mac McClung is a training-camp invite for the Warriors. No guarantees he makes the 15-man roster. Still, McClung should have a chance — just like Avery Bradley and GPII did a year ago. – 7:32 PM

Can confirm Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors and will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp. First reported by @Shams Charania The crowd-favorite certainly opened eyes in Las Vegas – 7:34 PM

ICYMI: I went relatively in-depth last week on Mac McClung, who might be the most famous member of pro basketball’s striving class. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…

