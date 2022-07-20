Mac McClung signs one-year deal with Golden State

Shams Charania: Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
ICYMI: I went relatively in-depth last week on Mac McClung, who might be the most famous member of pro basketball’s striving class. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:57 PM
ICYMI: I went relatively in-depth last week on Mac McClung, who might be the most famous member of pro basketball’s striving class. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:57 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Mac McClung, who parlayed a big summer league into a training-camp invite with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:56 PM
The latest on Mac McClung, who parlayed a big summer league into a training-camp invite with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Can confirm Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors and will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp. First reported by @Shams Charania
The crowd-favorite certainly opened eyes in Las Vegas – 7:34 PM
Can confirm Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors and will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp. First reported by @Shams Charania
The crowd-favorite certainly opened eyes in Las Vegas – 7:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
To clarify, Mac McClung is a training-camp invite for the Warriors. No guarantees he makes the 15-man roster. Still, McClung should have a chance — just like Avery Bradley and GPII did a year ago. – 7:32 PM
To clarify, Mac McClung is a training-camp invite for the Warriors. No guarantees he makes the 15-man roster. Still, McClung should have a chance — just like Avery Bradley and GPII did a year ago. – 7:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors. – 7:17 PM
Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors. – 7:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mac McClung was a walking highlight reel in his summer league finale 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ZbUeY0fwj – 9:22 PM
Mac McClung was a walking highlight reel in his summer league finale 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ZbUeY0fwj – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mac McClung is a hooper. For sure! Good court vision, improved shot selection and always wants to learn and get better. He can take an NBA spot in the coming up season. #DubNation #NBASummer – 9:09 PM
Mac McClung is a hooper. For sure! Good court vision, improved shot selection and always wants to learn and get better. He can take an NBA spot in the coming up season. #DubNation #NBASummer – 9:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Some halftime thoughts for Wizards-Warriors…
⚪️Echenique is holding his own vs Wiseman (with use of his fouls)
⚪️would be good to see Todd finish SL on a high note after a slow start
⚪️James Wiseman and Mac McClung is a classic fun Summer League duo – 8:21 PM
Some halftime thoughts for Wizards-Warriors…
⚪️Echenique is holding his own vs Wiseman (with use of his fouls)
⚪️would be good to see Todd finish SL on a high note after a slow start
⚪️James Wiseman and Mac McClung is a classic fun Summer League duo – 8:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
2008 And 1 Mixtape Tour being on ESPN2 before Mac McClung plays is pic.twitter.com/QWUrBGF6MQ – 7:28 PM
2008 And 1 Mixtape Tour being on ESPN2 before Mac McClung plays is pic.twitter.com/QWUrBGF6MQ – 7:28 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: No Moses Moody for the Warriors tonight. He’s been slightly banged up. Here are the summer starters vs Thunder. Mac McClung Lester Quinones Quinndary Weatherspoon Jonathan Kuminga James Wiseman -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 15, 2022
The Lakers cruised past the Miami Heat in a 100-66 victory behind a suffocating defense and efficient offense. It was a far cry from the Lakers’ 2021-22 season, but a strong start for prospects L.A. may be able to utilize during the season. Mac McClung led the Lakers with 17 points. Paris Bass added 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. -via Lakers Nation / July 2, 2022
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers full Summer League roster was just announced. -via Twitter @mcten / June 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.