Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony domestic violence charges

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bridges has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, and the three felony charges were filed Tuesday by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.
Source: Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads not guilty in felony domestic violence case in LA
Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads not guilty in felony domestic violence case in LA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony counts of domestic violence, child abuse
Hornets’ Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to felony counts of domestic violence, child abuse
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets’ Miles Bridges facing three felony domestic violence charges sportando.basketball/en/hornets-mil… – 10:06 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Ex-MSU star Miles Bridges set to be arraigned on three felony domestic violence charges: bit.ly/3PoHOxv – 8:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with three felony counts of domestic violence nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/hor… – 11:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets statement on Miles Bridges pic.twitter.com/mMKxYg8jky – 10:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m a big believer in due process and letting it play out, but I believe Miles Bridges deserves whatever is coming to him. I just hope this isn’t yet another failure of the legal process. The details released today are horrible and he should be nowhere near a basketball court. – 9:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with felony counts of domestic violence, child abuse
Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with felony counts of domestic violence, child abuse
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Felony charges filed against Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges for domestic violence, child abuse – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:03 PM
“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.” -via LA County District Attorney’s Office / July 19, 2022
Jake Fischer on Miles Bridges: The only thing I’ll say about the qualifying offer… I know it hasn’t happened yet. I have that on solid grounds. And everyone I’ve talked to around the league, no one expects them to pull it either. -via Spotify / July 8, 2022
