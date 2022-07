Nets not interested in Heat trade packages for Durant that don't include Bam Adebayo

Moussa Diabaté: “Over the years, I’ll say a lot of Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Garnett. Those are four players that I’ve really looked up to. I watch a little bit of everyone. Tim Thomas, I don’t know if you know him, but I watch a little bit of him. Serge Ibaka, I watch him from back when he was in OKC; that’s another big one. Just players like that – all-around big 4s and centers who are able to move their feet, guard on the perimeter, be versatile and make a two-way impact.” -via basketballnews.com / July 9, 2022