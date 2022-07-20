Nets not interested in Heat trade packages for Durant that don't include Bam Adebayo

And with Kevin Durant, I mean, just from my conversations with people around the situation, I just don’t see Brooklyn having any real interest in any Miami package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 25th birthday to Bam Adebayo!
📊 343 GP, 13.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.5 APG
🎯 55.8 FG%, 74.1 FT%
⭐️ 1x (2020)
Adebayo (2019-20) is one of only three centers in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG and make one of the All-Defensive teams. pic.twitter.com/6vY6EbPsYW – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
Moussa Diabaté: “Over the years, I’ll say a lot of Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Garnett. Those are four players that I’ve really looked up to. I watch a little bit of everyone. Tim Thomas, I don’t know if you know him, but I watch a little bit of him. Serge Ibaka, I watch him from back when he was in OKC; that’s another big one. Just players like that – all-around big 4s and centers who are able to move their feet, guard on the perimeter, be versatile and make a two-way impact.” -via basketballnews.com / July 9, 2022
As for the Miami possibility that also seems to be in play, I’m told there’s a significant obstacle on that front. Kevin Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets’ (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
Any potential interest the Heat has in acquiring Irving, 30, will depend on what his price is on the trade market or in free agency. The belief is the Heat is not currently willing to give up its top assets to acquire Irving — a list that obviously includes Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, and also Tyler Herro. -via Miami Herald / June 27, 2022
