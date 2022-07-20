Vasilije Micic will remain in Europe next season

Misko Raznatovic: Back to back EL F4 mvp, Vasilije Micic will play next season for Anadolu Efes! #BeoBasket
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For Vasilije Micic: It was the expected development, since no solution was found with a trade that would satisfy him. He stays in Anatolou Efes, who will have the chance to win more titles and in the next summer to look for the chance for the NBA. #BenimYerimBurası #ThunderUp – 5:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Vasilije Micic stays with Anadolu Efes
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anadolu Efes’ potential starting lineup for the upcoming season is looking INSANE 🤯
🇹🇷 Shane Larkin
🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic
🇺🇸 Will Clyburn
🇮🇹 Achille Polonara
🇭🇷 Ante Zizic pic.twitter.com/yzUM60BITj – 12:00 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Anadolu Efes: The road to the Three-Peat in the #EuroLeague with a scary starting lineup, if Micic stays in Europe. #NewQuest #BackToBack
Vasilije Micic
Shane Larkin
Will Clyburn
Achille Polonara
Ante Zizic pic.twitter.com/ZnlN84f3mY – 9:07 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No Thunder hoops for 2 months.
What’s left to watch this off-season:
•Vasilije Micic. Will OKC trade the EuroLeague MVP?
•Roster crunch. Likely won’t be decided until training camp but OKC has 4 too many players.
•Team TikToks. Welcome to the new era of Thunder basketball. pic.twitter.com/JilDmFjUvy – 2:19 PM
More on this storyline
Micic, 28, recently joined the lineup of the 2022 Aegean Ball Festival in Syros and talked to Eurohoops about his intentions, confirming that he remains Efes-bound in case no deal with an NBA team arises. “It’s nothing mystic or secret here. It’s about reality. I’m still showing a desire to go to the NBA,” Micic told Eurohoops. “I would like to try myself there, I would like to go there to see how is everything over there. Some things are not in my hands. I have some days left to make it happen, day by day. We will see. Otherwise, I will stay in Efes, but for now, it’s to go there”. -via EuroHoops.net / July 13, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic continues to attract significant interest among several NBA teams who’d like to acquire and sign him. OKC has rights to 6-foot-5 PG, but doesn’t fit their rebuild timeline at 28. Micic would like to join NBA next season if deal’s found -via Twitter @wojespn / July 12, 2022
Svetislav Pesic announced the Serbian national team’s 22-man list for the qualification window in August and for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022. The Serbs are preparing for the August FIBA World Cup qualifiers window and the EuroBasket 2022, which will start in September. Head coach Svetislav Pesic announced his preliminary selection for both events on Tuesday. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic highlights the Serbian 22-man squad, while he will also be joined by NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica, as well as Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and others. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2022
