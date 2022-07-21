Bam Adebayo on trade rumors: It is what it is... I can't control that

So not only wouldn’t Oladipo go there, teammate Bam Adebayo also wouldn’t – even though speculation has centered on the possibility that he might be going somewhere. “It is what it is, control what you can control,” said Adebayo, who has been viewed as a lynchpin to a possible deal for Durant. “Obviously it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that. “So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
NEW: Expect Heat to take step back after a quiet offseason? Bam Adebayo: ‘They’re always counting us out’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo and Victor Oladipo spoke at a youth clinic today about where the Heat stands, their individual offseason and yes, of course, trade speculation – 12:12 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on trade speculation, “I can’t control that.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “It is what it is, control what you can control. Obviously it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control,” center says at youth clinic. – 11:48 AM
Both Adebayo and Oladipo were asked about the perception that the Heat have fallen behind by not making outside gains this offseason, having not added a free agent, but having lost starting power forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. “They’re always counting us out,” Adebayo said. “We The Kennel for a reason, the underdog. That’s our chip. You can believe what you want, you can say what you want.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 21, 2022
Jake Fischer: And with Kevin Durant, I mean, just from my conversations with people around the situation, I just don’t see Brooklyn having any real interest in any Miami package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo. -via Spotify / July 20, 2022
Moussa Diabaté: “Over the years, I’ll say a lot of Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Garnett. Those are four players that I’ve really looked up to. I watch a little bit of everyone. Tim Thomas, I don’t know if you know him, but I watch a little bit of him. Serge Ibaka, I watch him from back when he was in OKC; that’s another big one. Just players like that – all-around big 4s and centers who are able to move their feet, guard on the perimeter, be versatile and make a two-way impact.” -via basketballnews.com / July 9, 2022
