Celtics' Grant Williams on Warriors: 'They weren't the better team'

Grant Williams on facing the Warriors in the NBA Finals: “I still will say confidently to this day, they weren’t the better team. They were the more disciplined team.”
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Three notable moments from Grant Williams’ appearance on Duncan Robinson’s podcast:
Grant watched Kelly Olynyk’s famous Game 7 vs. Wizards an hour before Game 7 vs. Bucks. Then went out and scored 27 points on 7 3-pointers.
Grant: “Channel Kelly.” – 9:08 AM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
Streaming now! Come help me support @TheVFoundation !! twitch.tv/grant2will – 7:31 PM
Williams, who had just been selected 22nd in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Tennessee, grinned with a naive yet assured optimism and simply told him, “I’m gonna get you that banner.” “I knew from my life that’s the one goal that I had and it’s not even the MVPs or anything else, it was that Banner 18 for the Celtics franchise,” Williams says with conviction. “That’s something I feel like that we both understood with one another, that’s the number one goal. From the beginning, that was my way of cementing history with this franchise and my way of doing it with the team.” -via The Athletic / July 21, 2022
Mark Medina: Steph Curry calls out Grant Williams: “I might let you wear a ring.” 😂 -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 20, 2022
“Just making sure that the extension works for both sides. My number one focus is winning,” says Williams. “You take care of the good guys. You take care of the guys that provide value to your team, both on and off the floor. I feel like the Celtics are feeling the same way. I’m not too stressed about the negotiations because I feel like both parties want to get a deal done.” -via The Athletic / July 20, 2022
