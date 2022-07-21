James Harden extends with Sixers for two years, $68.6 million

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In total, looks like Harden took a 30% discount on the most he could’ve gotten in 2022-23, the $47,366,760 player option. – 9:25 PM
In total, looks like Harden took a 30% discount on the most he could’ve gotten in 2022-23, the $47,366,760 player option. – 9:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on James Harden, Sixers reaching a two-year, $68.6M deal. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:22 PM
ESPN story on James Harden, Sixers reaching a two-year, $68.6M deal. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year, $68.6 million contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/rep… – 8:12 PM
Reports: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year, $68.6 million contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/rep… – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated #sixers salary cap page, plugging in details of Harden’s contract. Have them with a bit over $3.4m in space below the hard cap, but they can create a bit more space if need be because the Bassey/Reed/Joe/Queen contracts are not fully guaranteed.
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 7:50 PM
Updated #sixers salary cap page, plugging in details of Harden’s contract. Have them with a bit over $3.4m in space below the hard cap, but they can create a bit more space if need be because the Bassey/Reed/Joe/Queen contracts are not fully guaranteed.
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 7:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden is now (mostly) officially coming back. Celebrate the four months we have until the opt-out discussion begins
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-s… – 7:47 PM
Harden is now (mostly) officially coming back. Celebrate the four months we have until the opt-out discussion begins
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-s… – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported: James Harden’s new Sixers deal is for $33 million in Year 1, $35.6 million player option in Year 2, source confirms. – 7:21 PM
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported: James Harden’s new Sixers deal is for $33 million in Year 1, $35.6 million player option in Year 2, source confirms. – 7:21 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
James Harden in his career:
Seasons with 30 PPG: 3
Seasons with 10 APG: 3
The only other player to have multiple seasons with 30 PPG and multiple seasons with 10 APG is Oscar Robertson. – 7:15 PM
James Harden in his career:
Seasons with 30 PPG: 3
Seasons with 10 APG: 3
The only other player to have multiple seasons with 30 PPG and multiple seasons with 10 APG is Oscar Robertson. – 7:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden re-signing James Harden to a deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/20/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:15 PM
Your quick newser on James Harden re-signing James Harden to a deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/20/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $68 million deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:05 PM
Free agent star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $68 million deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. – 7:04 PM
Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. – 7:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Buddy Hile has made more 3s over the last four years than anyone else.
Only five players in NBA history have made at least 1000 3s over any four-year stretch:
Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson.
James Harden.
Damian Lillard.
Buddy Hield. – 4:43 PM
Buddy Hile has made more 3s over the last four years than anyone else.
Only five players in NBA history have made at least 1000 3s over any four-year stretch:
Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson.
James Harden.
Damian Lillard.
Buddy Hield. – 4:43 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: Daryl Morey — with an assist from Harden — has had a brilliant offseason. Harden’s salary reduction freed the Sixers to sign Tucker, House — and Philly may not be done dealing. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / July 20, 2022
Bobby Marks: James Harden has earned $272M in his career before the recent contract. If he elects to take $1M, $10M or $$33M, the more power to him. It’s his money and he has the right to do whatever he wants. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 20, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: James Harden stays at Sixers 2022-23: $33M 2023-24: $35.6M He left on the table player’s option helping the Sixers for future moves. Harden wants a championship in Philly. #Sixers -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.