James Harden extends with Sixers for two years, $68.6 million

James Harden extends with Sixers for two years, $68.6 million

Main Rumors

James Harden extends with Sixers for two years, $68.6 million

July 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In total, looks like Harden took a 30% discount on the most he could’ve gotten in 2022-23, the $47,366,760 player option. – 9:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on James Harden, Sixers reaching a two-year, $68.6M deal. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…8:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year, $68.6 million contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/rep…8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated #sixers salary cap page, plugging in details of Harden’s contract. Have them with a bit over $3.4m in space below the hard cap, but they can create a bit more space if need be because the Bassey/Reed/Joe/Queen contracts are not fully guaranteed.
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7…7:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden is now (mostly) officially coming back. Celebrate the four months we have until the opt-out discussion begins
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-s…7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported: James Harden’s new Sixers deal is for $33 million in Year 1, $35.6 million player option in Year 2, source confirms. – 7:21 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
James Harden in his career:
Seasons with 30 PPG: 3
Seasons with 10 APG: 3
The only other player to have multiple seasons with 30 PPG and multiple seasons with 10 APG is Oscar Robertson. – 7:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden re-signing James Harden to a deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/20/six… via @SixersWire #NBA7:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $68 million deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. – 7:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Buddy Hile has made more 3s over the last four years than anyone else.
Only five players in NBA history have made at least 1000 3s over any four-year stretch:
Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson.
James Harden.
Damian Lillard.
Buddy Hield. – 4:43 PM

More on this storyline

 

Chris Mannix: Daryl Morey — with an assist from Harden — has had a brilliant offseason. Harden’s salary reduction freed the Sixers to sign Tucker, House — and Philly may not be done dealing. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / July 20, 2022
Bobby Marks: James Harden has earned $272M in his career before the recent contract. If he elects to take $1M, $10M or $$33M, the more power to him. It’s his money and he has the right to do whatever he wants. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 20, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: James Harden stays at Sixers 2022-23: $33M 2023-24: $35.6M He left on the table player’s option helping the Sixers for future moves. Harden wants a championship in Philly. #Sixers -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 20, 2022

 

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home