Kendrick Perkins responds to LeBron James: I didn't experience racism in Boston

Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins shed some light on that in an appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. Perkins claimed that things were so toxic between Rondo and Allen that the rest of the team forced them to box at the practice facility to try to settle things. “When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was Ray pushing so hard to trade Rondo for (Chris Paul). Then it got back to Rondo, and I think right there we started having a little friction,” Perkins said. “We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef, we got to the practice facility, we brought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out, because we just didn’t want to have the tension no more.” Perkins did say that things have gotten better between members of the ex-Celtics, and everyone is back on “talking terms.” -via Larry Brown Sports / June 27, 2022