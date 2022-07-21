Kendrick Perkins responds to LeBron James: I didn't experience racism in Boston

Appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins responded to James. He said he didn’t experience racism. “There’s racism everywhere. I spent eight and a half years there. And maybe because I was on the Celtics … I didn’t experience racism,” Perkins said.
Source: Larry Brown @ Larry Brown Sports
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Russ/Laker drama continues, do we have an end in sight?
-Patrick Beverly, Buddy Hield & Eric Gordon all rumored around Lakers
-Kendrick Perkins thinks Anthony Davis will win MVP next season
Guest: @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
NBA Players with 3+ Best Player ESPYs:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/YkXW0vouxY – 9:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Anthony Davis is a top-five talent right now. … I got Anthony Davis winning the MVP next season!”
—@Kendrick Perkins 👀 pic.twitter.com/DkrSxImbDt – 3:43 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pels get a #1 pick from the Lakers?
🏀 Which picks New Orleans still gets
🏀 Could LeBron James leave the Lakers?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/4CZX7lHEtq – 3:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron, Chris Paul and Carmelo at Peach Jam pic.twitter.com/YJqk0wYDgl – 3:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pels get a #1 pick from the Lakers?
🏀 Which picks New Orleans still gets
🏀 Could LeBron James leave the Lakers?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/YhcKf7RILR – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is the only player ever to average a triple-double in a Finals series.
33.6 PPG
12.0 RPG
10.0 APG
56.4 FG%
in 2017 Finals
If the Warriors didn’t have KD, would the Cavs have won? pic.twitter.com/tVsLF3IcQC – 12:57 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
How playing in Miami helped LeBron #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:20 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“If [Russell Westbrook’s] not careful, his career could possibly end like Allen Iverson’s career did.”
🤔 @Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/kyRCMXmQ2v – 11:33 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pels get a #1 pick from the Lakers?
🏀 Which picks New Orleans still gets
🏀 Could LeBron James leave the Lakers?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/wuLUZzwIN9 – 11:24 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Hey I missed @John_W_Henry comments on @LeBron James can someone transcribe them for me? Wait what? – 11:14 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
If you ever wondered what would happen if Jonas Valanciunas drew LeBron in charades…. pic.twitter.com/DIlzWKdwZy – 10:06 AM
Perkins said Boston fans sometimes cross the line. “I hear from so many other players about Boston being racist and things to that nature. But there’s racism everywhere. But I will say: The fans are too damn disrespectful when it comes to opposing teams coming to Boston.” -via Larry Brown Sports / July 21, 2022
Clutch Points: “I’m willing to bet everything I own and have in the bank account that he will be gone from the Utah Jazz.” Kendrick Perkins doesn’t see Donovan Mitchell staying on the Jazz team this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/spBVoVvAH0 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 13, 2022
Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins shed some light on that in an appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. Perkins claimed that things were so toxic between Rondo and Allen that the rest of the team forced them to box at the practice facility to try to settle things. “When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was Ray pushing so hard to trade Rondo for (Chris Paul). Then it got back to Rondo, and I think right there we started having a little friction,” Perkins said. “We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef, we got to the practice facility, we brought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out, because we just didn’t want to have the tension no more.” Perkins did say that things have gotten better between members of the ex-Celtics, and everyone is back on “talking terms.” -via Larry Brown Sports / June 27, 2022
