Lakers coach Ham: Lakers' struggles last season weren't all Russell Westbrook's fault, unfair it's all heaped on Russ

Darvin Ham: We’ve all had years where we could have done better, had better performances or circumstances didn’t quite go our way. And I think just everyone knows what type of year the Lakers went through last year. And it wasn’t all Russell Westbrook’s fault. When you go back and look at the games missed by LeBron James at different segments add a different set. Those three (Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis) only got to play a total of 22 games together. You’re talking about an 82-game season. And so just the different various energy injuries with people within the lineup that were dependent upon within the rotation. Russ having to carry a load and you’re trying to go sign, G League guys, you got COVID, people being put in the protocol because of the COVID. So for all of this to be heaped on Russ, it’s kind of unfair, in a sense and unfair reality, to be quite honest.
Source: The Ringer
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
One of my favorite weekly conversations, with @CRobinsonNBC — Corey Robinson, son of NBA legend David (and ND wide out) — talking NBA, also some art and pizza. It's now a regular part of the PBT podcast. We get into Ayton, Westbrook, Mitchell, much more.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz joins the show! We dive deep into two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Should the Knicks go all-in for Mitchell? How would he fit? What's the trade?
And simply, where does Russ go from here?
These new "reports" are piling on Westbrook for no reason. It's wild.
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: A wild week for Russell Westbrook, the Donovan Mitchell chatter picks up (hello, Knicks) and more.
I caught up with Evina Westbrook and discussed her signing a contract with the Washington Mystics. She said it felt "amazing" and "it's like a weight lifted off you," Evina said she can focus on basketball and getting better each day.
Thought this was good from @Jovan Buha on the Lakers situation with Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers worked hard last month to make it seem as though Year 2 with Russell Westbrook could actually happen. But the last two weeks have dramatically undermined that posturing:
And check out the RT on this Westbrook tweet:
Regardless of what's said and what rumors surface, the Russell Westbrook speculation will continue, and here are new odds on which team could be his next, via @bookies
Hearing that Los Angeles Lakers PG Russell Westbrook is strongly considering signing with Excel Sports Management.
"Who wants Russell Westbrook? … He's just not the same player he used to be."
Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers situation, Russell Westbrook trade rumors, LeBron's future, more; then @Chris Herring and I on the (offseason) silence of the Chicago Bulls — and where they go from here:
4th quarter net rating…
LeBron + AD + Westbrook: -13.0
2012 Bobcats: -11.8
The Lakers Small 3 was worse in the 4th quarter than a team that went 7-59.
But sure, huddle up and get the band back together baby!
Report: Lakers' Westbrook, LeBron, Davis talk on phone, vow to "make it work"
Most 10-assist games by active players:
552 — Chris Paul
380 — Russell Westbrook
336 — Rajon Rondo
297 — LeBron James
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Russell Westbrook is NOT the Lakers’ Biggest Problem
🔘 Russ discourse/Lakers blame game (1:53)
🔘 Westbrook trades (24:23)
Los Angeles Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports:
Most seasons to average a triple-double:
4 — Russell Westbrook
If Russell Westbrook got traded to the Spurs, it would be a purely financial transaction.
San Antonio would get one or more picks at the cost of buying out his awful contract.
He wouldn’t suit up in Silver and Black, and that should be fairly obvious. – 3:20 PM
Rumor: Russell Westbrook-LeBron James relationship frosty
Most triple-doubles over the last 6 seasons:
157 — Russell Westbrook
76 — Nikola Jokic
63 — LeBron James
60 — James Harden
46 — Luka Doncic
32 — Ben Simmons
Monday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Westbrook splitting from agent Thad Foucher, Foucher's "whoa!" statement, and LeBron/Rich Paul seemingly trolling the situation.
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
