Nets not sure why Kevin Durant asked for a trade

“I can’t believe what I am about to say,” Windhorst began, laughing. “The Brooklyn Nets have had a good off-season. In a vacuum, they have gotten healthier. They have added supporting pieces. There’s optimism Ben Simmons is going to be better. And I think looking at the menu of options, the Nets are kinda like, ‘Kyrie, Kevin, take a look here.’ “What I will say is nobody knows what Kevin Durant is thinking right now. His communication with teammates and others in the league has been sparse. I don’t even think that the Nets have a 100 percent understanding of why Kevin asked for a trade. “He spoke to the owner in Joe Tsai, but I’m not sure that the Nets are 100 percent on the understanding of it. I think really that the next step in this, barring a team’s change of heart to meet the Nets price … which I don’t see at this point in the calendar … I think we’re going to have to hear from Kevin Durant about how open he is to running it back with the Nets. So here we go, as everyone breaks for the summer, waiting for that to happen.”
Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 1:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns don’t wind up with Kevin Durant, how would you feel about their offseason? We discussed on today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast:
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
You guys are asking me KD questions under every Dolphins/Marlins post. Here’s the deal: Nets aren’t tempted by Herro-led package.Heat’s chances thus hinge on Durant insisting to be moved & to only Miami/ Phoenix AND encouraging other teams not to pursue him, which hasn’t happened – 3:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jake Fischer: And with Kevin Durant, I mean, just from my conversations with people around the situation, I just don’t see Brooklyn having any real interest in any Miami package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo. -via Spotify / July 20, 2022
Kevin Durant only played one season for the Texas Longhorns, but his impact was profound enough to secure a place in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame. Texas announced its 11-person Hall of Honor class for 2022, with Durant being one of the inductees. He and his constituents will be celebrated during a ceremony on Friday, September 16. -via The Spun / July 20, 2022
During the 2006-07 season, his only one at UT, Durant earned first-team All-Big 12 and unanimous All-American honors. He was also the unanimous National Player of the Year. His No. 35 has already been retired by the university, and now he will have a chance to be immortalized in the Hall of Honor. -via The Spun / July 20, 2022
