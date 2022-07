Nets wary of selling low on Ben Simmons and don't want to use him as throw-in in a trade

Simmons initially failed to report to the Sixers, but then said he was mentally not ready to play as the two sides continued a contentious standoff. The ruling will establish precedent for possible future holdouts by players seeking trades. “I don’t know exactly how long it takes for these things to unfold, but that’s not over,” said Zach Lowe. “That’s ongoing. I know that for sure. There have have been filings recently in it. And I think it’s $20 million or something is at stake in forfeited salary that the Sixers withheld. “To say the league and its 29 other teams are watching and listening and eagerly anticipating the outcome of that case is also an understatement. Whatever the outcome of that case is, it is going to be an earthquake when it happens if it’s one sided . -via RealGM / July 16, 2022