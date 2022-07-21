Shaedon Sharpe will not undergo surgery

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will not need surgery for the small labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sean Highkin @highkin
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Casey Holdahl @CHold
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Blazers say they have determined surgery will NOT be required for Shaedon Sharpe’s left shoulder labral tear suffered during Summer League. -via Twitter @highkin / July 20, 2022
Shams Charania: Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe has a small labral tear in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, team says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 9, 2022
Casey Holdahl: No Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) at today’s practice in Las Vegas -via Twitter @CHold / July 8, 2022
