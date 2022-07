Warriors opting to run it back, out of Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes?

After following his Sixth Man of the Year runaway with a shaky, injury-marred postseason — Herro averaged 13 points on 41% shooting, including an ugly 23% on 3s — Herro is perhaps the most polarizing high-wattage player in the NBA. He has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, but they are still trying and can never be counted out. If Miami pulls off a superstar trade, it’s going to be in part because the team on the other end is higher on Herro than consensus . -via ESPN / July 21, 2022