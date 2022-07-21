Warriors opting to run it back, out of Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes?

In other words, don’t expect the Warriors to reunite with Kevin Durant. Sure, they know first-hand how valuable Durant can be — he helped them win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 — but after claiming another championship without him, the Warriors appear to be comfortable moving forward with what they have.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I caught up with Warriors GM Bob Myers at the ESPYs. Considering what Myers said here generally, safe to say Warriors don’t plan to reunite with Kevin Durant. Myers: “I like our team and where it’s at. I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.” https://t.co/rBinmolg4O pic.twitter.com/eVN1ADLiOa – 10:36 AM
I caught up with Warriors GM Bob Myers at the ESPYs. Considering what Myers said here generally, safe to say Warriors don’t plan to reunite with Kevin Durant. Myers: “I like our team and where it’s at. I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.” https://t.co/rBinmolg4O pic.twitter.com/eVN1ADLiOa – 10:36 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns were right to put all their eggs in the Kevin Durant basket, but if a KD trade never comes, what next? For @PHNX_Suns, I drew up a few trades they should pivot toward in that worst-case scenario: https://t.co/O4ml5XVBDT pic.twitter.com/ROwhCXGi3Z – 10:03 AM
The Suns were right to put all their eggs in the Kevin Durant basket, but if a KD trade never comes, what next? For @PHNX_Suns, I drew up a few trades they should pivot toward in that worst-case scenario: https://t.co/O4ml5XVBDT pic.twitter.com/ROwhCXGi3Z – 10:03 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 1:00 AM
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 1:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns don’t wind up with Kevin Durant, how would you feel about their offseason? We discussed on today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/j0lCg0h52N – 8:02 PM
If the Suns don’t wind up with Kevin Durant, how would you feel about their offseason? We discussed on today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/j0lCg0h52N – 8:02 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New at Heavy Sports…
— NBA exec thinks we’ve already found a first round error… which will make one team happy.
— Sometimes it takes quite a while for a trade demand to get honored. So maybe KD shouldn’t pack just yet.
bit.ly/3zjZODv – 3:24 PM
New at Heavy Sports…
— NBA exec thinks we’ve already found a first round error… which will make one team happy.
— Sometimes it takes quite a while for a trade demand to get honored. So maybe KD shouldn’t pack just yet.
bit.ly/3zjZODv – 3:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
You guys are asking me KD questions under every Dolphins/Marlins post. Here’s the deal: Nets aren’t tempted by Herro-led package.Heat’s chances thus hinge on Durant insisting to be moved & to only Miami/ Phoenix AND encouraging other teams not to pursue him, which hasn’t happened – 3:09 PM
You guys are asking me KD questions under every Dolphins/Marlins post. Here’s the deal: Nets aren’t tempted by Herro-led package.Heat’s chances thus hinge on Durant insisting to be moved & to only Miami/ Phoenix AND encouraging other teams not to pursue him, which hasn’t happened – 3:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is the only player ever to average a triple-double in a Finals series.
33.6 PPG
12.0 RPG
10.0 APG
56.4 FG%
in 2017 Finals
If the Warriors didn’t have KD, would the Cavs have won? pic.twitter.com/tVsLF3IcQC – 12:57 PM
LeBron is the only player ever to average a triple-double in a Finals series.
33.6 PPG
12.0 RPG
10.0 APG
56.4 FG%
in 2017 Finals
If the Warriors didn’t have KD, would the Cavs have won? pic.twitter.com/tVsLF3IcQC – 12:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast with guest @AdamArmbrecht from @LockedOnNets! We discuss where things stand with all Lakers-Nets rumors, and the statuses of KD, Kyrie, Russ, etc. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whe… – 12:29 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast with guest @AdamArmbrecht from @LockedOnNets! We discuss where things stand with all Lakers-Nets rumors, and the statuses of KD, Kyrie, Russ, etc. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whe… – 12:29 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“I don’t even think that the Nets have a 100% understanding of why Kevin [Durant] asked for a trade.”
—@Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/1Y6enEKLTp – 10:52 AM
“I don’t even think that the Nets have a 100% understanding of why Kevin [Durant] asked for a trade.”
—@Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/1Y6enEKLTp – 10:52 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:24 AM
From yesterday: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:24 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest update: Both Durant, Mitchell trades likely going to take time nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/lat… – 8:01 AM
Latest update: Both Durant, Mitchell trades likely going to take time nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/lat… – 8:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talk KD & Kyrie, Home Alone (for some reason), Warriors picking up JaMychal Green, some more news and the Nuggets are our first offseason review! Watch, like & subscribe below. Passed 19K subscribers! 20K next!
youtu.be/61aeEhmRPAE – 9:04 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talk KD & Kyrie, Home Alone (for some reason), Warriors picking up JaMychal Green, some more news and the Nuggets are our first offseason review! Watch, like & subscribe below. Passed 19K subscribers! 20K next!
youtu.be/61aeEhmRPAE – 9:04 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 8:00 PM
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:20 PM
During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Max Strus on Kevin Durant #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:02 PM
Max Strus on Kevin Durant #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
From earlier — Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Two entries already for the NBA week in words (so far) …
NBA trade talk for everyone: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…
KD stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that? marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 6:18 PM
Two entries already for the NBA week in words (so far) …
NBA trade talk for everyone: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…
KD stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that? marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 6:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Russ/Knicks (1:37)
🔘 Lakers (10:47)
🔘 Mitchell (15:51)
🔘 Heat (17:43)
🔘 KD/Kyrie (25:10)
🔘 Raptors (29:32)
🔘 Keldon/Kenrich deals (37:32)
🔘 SGA/Thunder Rant (42:18)
🎧 https://t.co/8OiaQpRRoE
🍎 https://t.co/0zfDCXk8QW
✳️ https://t.co/CG09uzuLXT pic.twitter.com/9KxNokH6tp – 6:03 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Russ/Knicks (1:37)
🔘 Lakers (10:47)
🔘 Mitchell (15:51)
🔘 Heat (17:43)
🔘 KD/Kyrie (25:10)
🔘 Raptors (29:32)
🔘 Keldon/Kenrich deals (37:32)
🔘 SGA/Thunder Rant (42:18)
🎧 https://t.co/8OiaQpRRoE
🍎 https://t.co/0zfDCXk8QW
✳️ https://t.co/CG09uzuLXT pic.twitter.com/9KxNokH6tp – 6:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
JaMychal Green will be bought out by OKC and head to Golden State.
Thunder improved their #30 overall pick to a top 5 protected 2027 Nuggets pick by taking on Green’s contract.
And OKC ends up getting the same return for JaMychal Green going to the Warriors as they did for KD. – 5:35 PM
JaMychal Green will be bought out by OKC and head to Golden State.
Thunder improved their #30 overall pick to a top 5 protected 2027 Nuggets pick by taking on Green’s contract.
And OKC ends up getting the same return for JaMychal Green going to the Warriors as they did for KD. – 5:35 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jalen Rose breaks down the possibility of Durant joining the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:15 PM
Jalen Rose breaks down the possibility of Durant joining the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
#KD2DC…Again?
/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨
– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?
– WAS trade packages vs. The Field
+ More Wizards updates
🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE – 3:47 PM
#KD2DC…Again?
/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨
– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?
– WAS trade packages vs. The Field
+ More Wizards updates
🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE – 3:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” – 3:17 PM
Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” – 3:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Top summer league performers
🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?
🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm… – 2:43 PM
🏀 Top summer league performers
🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?
🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm… – 2:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM
👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:20 PM
Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?
My latest around-the-league notes compilation freshly dispatched worldwide explores: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 3:00 PM
Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?
My latest around-the-league notes compilation freshly dispatched worldwide explores: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 3:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Should the Heat offer Bam in a trade for Durant, if the arcane rule preventing Simmons & Bam from both being on the Nets can be navigated? I spoke to 2 scouts who feel strongly about this. And where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:59 PM
NEW: Should the Heat offer Bam in a trade for Durant, if the arcane rule preventing Simmons & Bam from both being on the Nets can be navigated? I spoke to 2 scouts who feel strongly about this. And where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:59 PM
More on this storyline
It does not appear the Warriors want to sacrifice any of their youth or depth in pursuit of another marquee player. “It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see,” Myers said. “We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.” -via NBA.com / July 21, 2022
As he strolled down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles before Wednesday night’s ESPYS, Golden State general manager Bob Myers finally looked relaxed. No doubt he’s enjoyed his summer. Last month the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years, and after a champagne-soaked victory parade, Myers has been busy fine-tuning the roster through Draft selections and various offseason moves. “I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers told NBA.com. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.” -via NBA.com / July 21, 2022
After following his Sixth Man of the Year runaway with a shaky, injury-marred postseason — Herro averaged 13 points on 41% shooting, including an ugly 23% on 3s — Herro is perhaps the most polarizing high-wattage player in the NBA. He has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, but they are still trying and can never be counted out. If Miami pulls off a superstar trade, it’s going to be in part because the team on the other end is higher on Herro than consensus. -via ESPN / July 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.