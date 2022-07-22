Giannis Antetokounmpo to play at the Eurobasket

Christos Tsaltas: Giannis Antetokounmpo will participate in Eurobasket 2022 with Greek National Team, as Hellenic Basketball Federation president, Vaggelis Liolios, said. Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, Josh Oppenheimer, will join Greek National Team coaching staff. #FearTheDeer #HellasBasketball
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo officially heading to EuroBasket 2022🇬🇷
Greek NT will have a Milwaukee Bucks reinforcement on the bench too:
basketnews.com/news-175544-gr… – 10:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Three players have won MVP and DPOY in the same season.
Michael Jordan:
35/6/6
3.2 SPG | 1.6 BPG
Hakeem Olajuwon:
27/12/4
1.6 SPG | 3.7 BPG
Giannis Antetokounmpo:
30/14/6
1.0 SPG | 1.0 BPG
Who did it best? pic.twitter.com/PbIdQhXsjx – 9:43 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo will participate in Eurobasket 2022 with Greek National Team, as Hellenic Basketball Federation president, Vaggelis Liolios, said. Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, Josh Oppenheimer, will join Greek National Team coaching staff. #FearTheDeer #HellasBasketball – 9:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Foreigners to win a Best Male Athlete ESPY:
Dirk Nowitzki
Alexander Ovechkin
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/58RvD4X8xe – 11:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo to play at Eurobasket 2022 with Greece NT
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 5:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms his presence in the #Eurobasket22 with the Greek NT
eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 3:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis in the Finals:
35.2 PPG (3rd all-time)
13.2 RPG
5.0 APG
61.8 FG%
The only player in NBA history to average a career 30/10/5 in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/r8rqexdDdr – 12:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
One year ago today, the Bucks were crowned NBA champions 🏆
Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Finals MVP after dropping 50 PTS, 14 REB and 5 BLK in Game 6.
It was their first title in 50 years 👏 pic.twitter.com/nrQrtZ8tbY – 11:21 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in a Finals-clinching win over the Suns.
Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, he’s the only player to record at least 50p/10r/5b in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/V4XmGedwsC – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
1 year ago today, Giannis dropped a 50 piece to closeout the Finals:
50 PTS
14 REB
5 BLK
17-19 FT
Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/MhvO0zwDSx – 9:59 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Finally got a chance to watch Rise on Disney Plus. Giannis and his family’s story is truly one of a kind. Gotta admire their love for one another and respect their hustle to make it from humble beginnings all the way to the NBA. – 1:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
George Papagiannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo present in the unveiling of the jet which is dedicated in the Greek NT. Thanasis, Kostas Sloukas and Nick Calathes also included on the other side of the plane #EuroBasket22 pic.twitter.com/E7EAphozR4 – 2:03 PM
“He did remind me of a young Giannis,” he continued. “I hate the comparison because Giannis is one of one and hopefully Chet will become one of one, but watching him move in transition, it reminded me of a young Giannis.” -via TalkBasket / July 21, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: Giannis next stop? Greek National Team at Eurobasket 2022! #FearTheDeer #HellasBasketball #EuroBasket -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 20, 2022
Eurohoops: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Papanikolaou and George Papagiannis on the side of an @aegeanairlines jet, sponsor of Greek basketball federation #Eurobasket22 -via Twitter @Eurohoopsnet / July 19, 2022
