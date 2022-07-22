Jalen Brunson believed he was going to be a Maverick for his whole career

At this time last year, Jalen Brunson thought he would be a Maverick for life. Or, at the least, through his next contract. He was enjoying life in Dallas and expected to sign a contract extension with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and developed him into a strong NBA player. But the offer didn’t come until after the trade deadline. By then, the former Villanova star, 25, was enjoying a breakout season.
Source: Justin Terranova @ New York Post
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Just finished listening to the most recent @OldManAndThree pod with Jalen Brunson. The shoutout JJ & Brunson give to NBA medical teams is so nice to hear. It also feeds directly into a conversation @BrianSuttererMD & I had re: continuity between medical staffs & NBA players. – 12:38 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: The issue with the Knicks’ introduction of Jalen Brunson, and leaving reporters out si.com/nba/2022/07/21… – 11:20 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 71 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Jalen Brunson’s new deal with the @New York Knicks
Basketball Pod Ep 71 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Jalen Brunson’s new deal with the @New York Knicks
Dan Favale @danfavale
the subset of knicks twitter borderline heroicizing the absence of external media at jalen brunson’s intro presser is cringe-inducing – 6:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks introduce Jalen Brunson — sort of. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:27 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson says the family connection brought him to the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson chose #Knicks because they are ‘one big family for me’ #nba #nyk nypost.com/2022/07/19/jal… via @nypostsports – 8:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson on the Garden: “This place has an atmosphere that’s just unmatched. And whenever we play in this arena, you feel the energy…It’s been the same since I was a little kid; just the energy here, it’s unreal.” #Knicks #nyk – 6:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What can #Knicks fans expect from Jalen Brunson:? “I’m a person who’s never going to quit. I’ve never quit; that’s never been in my DNA…People see the stats – but the things that matter to me the most is just putting my body on the line for my teammates.” #NBA #nyk – 6:10 PM
“Business came knocking on the door,” the new Knicks point guard said Friday on the “Old Man and the Three” podcast. “It was time to just take a look. I had to do my due diligence and look and see what was out there. People might not believe it, I talked about it with my dad since year one or two, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be here for the rest of my career.’ That’s what I thought.” -via Apple Podcasts / July 22, 2022
It didn’t happen. The Knicks came calling, offering Brunson a whopping four-year, $104 million contract. Brunson laughed when asked if he ever dreamed of getting that kind of money at this time last year. “No, not at all,” he said. -via Apple Podcasts / July 22, 2022
There is an excellent chance the NBA will open up a tampering investigation into the Knicks’ recruitment of Brunson, whether or not one of the other 29 teams files official tampering charges. Reports of an agreement between the Knicks and Brunson, who officially signed his four-year contract with New York this month, came out before the two sides could legally negotiate. The Knicks signaled they were confident they could sign him when they began dumping salary days before Brunson’s contract with the Mavericks would expire. There are all of the personal relationships too. -via The Athletic / July 22, 2022
