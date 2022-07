Jalen Brunson believed he was going to be a Maverick for his whole career

At this time last year, Jalen Brunson thought he would be a Maverick for life. Or, at the least, through his next contract. He was enjoying life in Dallas and expected to sign a contract extension with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and developed him into a strong NBA player. But the offer didn’t come until after the trade deadline. By then, the former Villanova star, 25, was enjoying a breakout season Source: Justin Terranova @ New York Post