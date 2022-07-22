Karl-Anthony Towns on Rudy Gobert trade: It's championship now or bust

Michael Scotto: Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: “It’s go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There’s no more time. There are no more excuses. We’ve got to get it done now. It’s championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/MRbuNoTG2U
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Towns on playing with Gobert, “His strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/22/tow… – 4:29 PM
Towns on playing with Gobert, “His strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/22/tow… – 4:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns thought that the Timberwolves had traded for Rudy Gay 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJsjS5Q03E – 4:12 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns thought that the Timberwolves had traded for Rudy Gay 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJsjS5Q03E – 4:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns thinks he and Anthony Edwards can become the best duo in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/DK3ybqMfWr – 3:59 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns thinks he and Anthony Edwards can become the best duo in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/DK3ybqMfWr – 3:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT talked about running 4-5 pick and roll with Rudy Gobert at his press conference today. Out of curiosity, I looked up how many PnRs KAT ran as the ball-handler this season (it was 40).
Here are some clips of what that looked like, starting with an actual 4-5 PnR with Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/Jq6tq3YRlO – 3:32 PM
KAT talked about running 4-5 pick and roll with Rudy Gobert at his press conference today. Out of curiosity, I looked up how many PnRs KAT ran as the ball-handler this season (it was 40).
Here are some clips of what that looked like, starting with an actual 4-5 PnR with Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/Jq6tq3YRlO – 3:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked how he can continue to evolve the game of Karl-Anthony Towns, now alongside Rudy Gobert: pic.twitter.com/Flshi062yl – 2:52 PM
Chris Finch when asked how he can continue to evolve the game of Karl-Anthony Towns, now alongside Rudy Gobert: pic.twitter.com/Flshi062yl – 2:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns: “My dream is to retire here (in Minnesota). I’m very comfortable spent my time here. This place has a special energy”. #RaisedByWolves – 2:26 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns: “My dream is to retire here (in Minnesota). I’m very comfortable spent my time here. This place has a special energy”. #RaisedByWolves – 2:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: “It’s go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There’s no more time. There are no more excuses. We’ve got to get it done now. It’s championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/MRbuNoTG2U – 2:25 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on expectations for the Timberwolves this season: “It’s go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There’s no more time. There are no more excuses. We’ve got to get it done now. It’s championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/MRbuNoTG2U – 2:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns at his contract extension press conference today continually hammered how it’s time to win. KAT says it’s “championship or bust” time in Minnesota. – 2:20 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns at his contract extension press conference today continually hammered how it’s time to win. KAT says it’s “championship or bust” time in Minnesota. – 2:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns on his teaming up with Rudy Gobert: “I expect a lot of winning here. I want to win”. #RaisedByWolves – 2:15 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on his teaming up with Rudy Gobert: “I expect a lot of winning here. I want to win”. #RaisedByWolves – 2:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on signing his supermax contract extension (that keeps him under contract through 2028):
“I’m privileged to call Minnesota home for many more years, and many more after that.” – 2:14 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on signing his supermax contract extension (that keeps him under contract through 2028):
“I’m privileged to call Minnesota home for many more years, and many more after that.” – 2:14 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 71 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants analyse the Rudy Gobert trade.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Trade #Gobert pic.twitter.com/KoEy6JANd8 – 7:51 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 71 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants analyse the Rudy Gobert trade.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Trade #Gobert pic.twitter.com/KoEy6JANd8 – 7:51 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: I wrote about Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and the the gamble of mortgaging your future in the NBA’s player empowerment era.
sports.yahoo.com/behind-the-mad… – 1:41 PM
For @The Vertical: I wrote about Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and the the gamble of mortgaging your future in the NBA’s player empowerment era.
sports.yahoo.com/behind-the-mad… – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 400+ blocks in a season:
456 — Mark Eaton (1984-85)
That’s more than Jaren Jackson Jr, Robert Willams and Rudy Gobert combined this season. pic.twitter.com/ILRfqNF4Zd – 3:23 PM
Players with 400+ blocks in a season:
456 — Mark Eaton (1984-85)
That’s more than Jaren Jackson Jr, Robert Willams and Rudy Gobert combined this season. pic.twitter.com/ILRfqNF4Zd – 3:23 PM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns on what he expects playing with Rudy Gobert: “His strengths are my weaknesses and his weaknesses are my strengths.” pic.twitter.com/aCasFwClLk -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / July 22, 2022
“I think the Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point. Maybe it’s this week. Maybe it’s next week. Maybe it’s in two or three weeks. The Jazz are not necessarily going to move quickly. The Rudy Gobert talks… that was over a period of time this summer and once Minnesota stepped up with the package they did, that was an easy deal for the Jazz to do. -via RealGM / July 18, 2022
Jake Fischer: I know that Brooklyn at least inquired in the early stages of Durant’s trade request and Rudy Gobert’s deal to Minnesota to see if (Donovan Mitchell) was available. And they were told then that Donovan was not. Obviously things have changed now. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Mayor Jacob Frey: I’ve proclaimed today @KarlTowns Day in the City of MPLS! We’re so lucky to have KAT’s commitment to our city and community — and that’s solidified through his recent @Timberwolves contract extension. Congrats, KAT! -via Twitter / July 22, 2022
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns on potentially spending his entire career in Minnesota: “My dream was always to try to retire here and live every single day of my NBA career as a Wolf. Deeper into my career, new contract, I feel very good with the possibility of that happening.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / July 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.