League to investigate Knicks' recruitment of Jalen Brunson?

There is an excellent chance the NBA will open up a tampering investigation into the Knicks’ recruitment of Brunson, whether or not one of the other 29 teams files official tampering charges. Reports of an agreement between the Knicks and Brunson, who officially signed his four-year contract with New York this month, came out before the two sides could legally negotiate. The Knicks signaled they were confident they could sign him when they began dumping salary days before Brunson’s contract with the Mavericks would expire. There are all of the personal relationships too.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
My latest for @SInow: The issue with the Knicks’ introduction of Jalen Brunson, and leaving reporters out si.com/nba/2022/07/21… – 11:20 AM
Basketball Pod Ep 71 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Jalen Brunson’s new deal with the @New York Knicks
the subset of knicks twitter borderline heroicizing the absence of external media at jalen brunson’s intro presser is cringe-inducing – 6:26 PM
Knicks introduce Jalen Brunson — sort of. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:27 AM
Jalen Brunson says the family connection brought him to the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:59 PM
Jalen Brunson chose #Knicks because they are ‘one big family for me’ #nba #nyk nypost.com/2022/07/19/jal… via @nypostsports – 8:24 PM
What can #Knicks fans expect from Jalen Brunson:? “I’m a person who’s never going to quit. I’ve never quit; that’s never been in my DNA…People see the stats – but the things that matter to me the most is just putting my body on the line for my teammates.” #NBA #nyk – 6:10 PM
“It brings everything full circle. I remember seeing the guys in the locker room when I was a kid. It’s crazy sitting here right now. I don’t want to say it’s emotional, but it just brings back a lot of memories, and it makes me feel like I’m supposed to be here and I’m just very excited to get things going.” -via New York Post / July 19, 2022
“It’d mean a lot,” said Brunson. “It’d mean a lot, and I think the city deserves that. They deserve a team to get back to that. They deserve that. I mean, it’s definitely a process, and as long as we’re taking everything day by day, focused on getting better every single day and with the end goal in mind, but we’ve got to focus on one day at a time, and I think that’s the best way you can get better.” -via New York Post / July 19, 2022
Brian Lewis: Jalen Brunson on the Garden: “This place has an atmosphere that’s just unmatched. And whenever we play in this arena, you feel the energy…It’s been the same since I was a little kid; just the energy here, it’s unreal.” #Knicks #nyk -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / July 19, 2022
