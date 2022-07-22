LeBron James has seen enough, has no interest in another year with Russell Westbrook as teammate?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most APG by quarter since 2015:
1st — John Wall (3.2)
2nd — Russell Westbrook (2.5)
3rd — John Wall (2.9)
4th — Russell Westbrook (1.9) pic.twitter.com/GkN1aV2L8j – 12:31 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. James Harden allowed the Sixers to restructure so what are their title chances now & what will Russell Westbrook’s next move be (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps): spoti.fi/3IXIAz6 – 11:34 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: Lakers deep dive — including LBJ’s looming extension talks — w/@Kyle Goon; summer league review w/@Jeremy Woo. Plus: How good is Victor Wembanyama? Links: https://t.co/s1qU1R6PmL pic.twitter.com/ParGAdg3ij – 10:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter since 2015:
1st — Stephen Curry (8.1)
2nd — James Harden (7.1)
3rd — Stephen Curry (8.9)
4th — LeBron James (7.2)
Harden is top 3 for every quarter. pic.twitter.com/fp1ZTkqcb5 – 10:10 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
In the 🌎 🌍 ??? WHOA!!!! Welcome to the Pack!! 🐺🐺🐺🐺. Let’s keep going team @Lobos1707 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ONMpCHPdbc – 7:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss @Chris Haynes‘ report about the LBJ/AD/Russ phone call and the chances that Buddy Hield could finally end up a Laker. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=ohf2LO… – 6:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
LeBron here at Peach Jam watching Bronny. pic.twitter.com/pqy1CKMkmG – 5:10 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the infamous LeBron/AD/Russ phone call, the Lakers trying to create good optics with Russ, and their renewed interest in a Buddy Hield deal. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are… – 12:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lebron James most playoff PPG against a team:
38.5 vs Magic
33.0 vs Warriors
31.5 vs Wizards
31.1 vs Raptors pic.twitter.com/lWeUAE3R7S – 10:19 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
APPLE: https://t.co/vlp7lxcMsl
WATCH: https://t.co/fX0Wsi9lDI pic.twitter.com/O8Vjc70aCI – 9:49 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
In the last week, I watched Bron play basketball in a high school gym 😯 and watched Steph host the Espy’s🤯🤯🤯!!!! Wow – 5:22 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
One of my favorite weekly conversations, with @CRobinsonNBC — Corey Robinson, son of NBA legend David (and ND wide out) — talking NBA, also some art and pizza. It’s now a regular part of the PBT podcast. We get into Ayton, Westbrook, Mitchell, much more.
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/pbt… – 11:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
NBA Players with 3+ Best Player ESPYs:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/YkXW0vouxY – 9:35 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz joins the show! We dive deep into two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Should the Knicks go all-in for Mitchell? How would he fit? What’s the trade?
And simply, where does Russ go from here?
LIVE IN 10 MINS: youtube.com/watch?v=x2YD6N… – 9:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
These new “reports” are piling on Westbrook for no reason. It’s wild. – 6:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: A wild week for Russell Westbrook, the Donovan Mitchell chatter picks up (hello, Knicks) and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 6:10 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pels get a #1 pick from the Lakers?
🏀 Which picks New Orleans still gets
🏀 Could LeBron James leave the Lakers?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/4CZX7lHEtq – 3:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron, Chris Paul and Carmelo at Peach Jam pic.twitter.com/YJqk0wYDgl – 3:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I caught up with Evina Westbrook and discussed her signing a contract with the Washington Mystics. She said it felt “amazing” and “it’s like a weight lifted off you,” Evina said she can focus on basketball and getting better each day. – 2:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pels get a #1 pick from the Lakers?
🏀 Which picks New Orleans still gets
🏀 Could LeBron James leave the Lakers?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/YhcKf7RILR – 12:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is the only player ever to average a triple-double in a Finals series.
33.6 PPG
12.0 RPG
10.0 APG
56.4 FG%
in 2017 Finals
If the Warriors didn’t have KD, would the Cavs have won? pic.twitter.com/tVsLF3IcQC – 12:57 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
How playing in Miami helped LeBron #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pels get a #1 pick from the Lakers?
🏀 Which picks New Orleans still gets
🏀 Could LeBron James leave the Lakers?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/wuLUZzwIN9 – 11:24 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Hey I missed @John_W_Henry comments on @LeBron James can someone transcribe them for me? Wait what? – 11:14 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
If you ever wondered what would happen if Jonas Valanciunas drew LeBron in charades…. pic.twitter.com/DIlzWKdwZy – 10:06 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Thought this was good from @Jovan Buha on the Lakers situation with Russell Westbrook. theathletic.com/3429844/2022/0… – 2:18 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Who remembers this moment? 🤔
@LeBron James x @Dwyane Wade
@uninterrupted pic.twitter.com/Wxqh0jqo41 – 12:34 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron And Blake Griffin both in the house for DJ Wagner and Scholars vs. Team Griffin pic.twitter.com/Ee54YgcylJ – 5:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers worked hard last month to make it seem as though Year 2 with Russell Westbrook could actually happen. But the last two weeks have dramatically undermined that posturing: ocregister.com/2022/07/19/lak… – 5:21 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
And check out the RT on this Westbrook tweet: twitter.com/scottbrooks_?s… – 2:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on Lakers/Russ/Kyrie/LeBron’s looming extension deadline, then @Chris Herring on the (offseason) silence of the Chicago Bulls — and their outlook for next season/beyond:
Apple: apple.co/3ILmBeM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zfyINT – 2:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Regardless of what’s said and what rumors surface, the Russell Westbrook speculation will continue, and here are new odds on which team could be his next, via @bookies pic.twitter.com/hd1eqWhHgF – 1:54 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hearing that Los Angeles Lakers PG Russell Westbrook is strongly considering signing with Excel Sports Management. – 11:12 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers with guest @AlexmRegla! We recap the latest drama between Russ, LeBron and the Lakers, then take a look at the Summer League standouts. Cole Swider fever, baby!!! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mor… – 11:08 AM
More on this storyline
James Boyd: #Pacers center Myles Turner shares his all-time starting five: — Michael Jordan — LeBron James — Shaquille O’Neal — Magic Johnson — Larry Bird Who would be your all-time starting five? 🎥 via @WhistleSports pic.twitter.com/bpRfYAdi4l -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / July 22, 2022
Mark Medina: Amid the excitement over LeBron James’ appearance in the Drew League last week, the NBA will stream select Drew League games starting tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bUgdI96xwt -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 22, 2022
A company co-founded by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James that bills itself as an “athlete empowerment brand” has filed to trademark the phrase “Shut Up and Dribble.” According to the United States Trademark and Patent Office, the company Uninterrupted, Inc. filed the request earlier this week. -via USA Today Sports / July 22, 2022
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Russell Westbrook coming off the bench with the Dallas Mavs would make sense IF he were bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers but it “would ultimately be Jason Kidd’s call” a highly respected league fixture tells @BallySports by phone. -via Twitter / July 22, 2022
Darvin Ham: We’ve all had years where we could have done better, had better performances or circumstances didn’t quite go our way. And I think just everyone knows what type of year the Lakers went through last year. And it wasn’t all Russell Westbrook’s fault. When you go back and look at the games missed by LeBron James at different segments add a different set. Those three (Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis) only got to play a total of 22 games together. You’re talking about an 82-game season. And so just the different various energy injuries with people within the lineup that were dependent upon within the rotation. Russ having to carry a load and you’re trying to go sign, G League guys, you got COVID, people being put in the protocol because of the COVID. So for all of this to be heaped on Russ, it’s kind of unfair, in a sense and unfair reality, to be quite honest. -via The Ringer / July 21, 2022
Talkin’ NBA: “Things have not moved in terms of the Brooklyn front [Kyrie for Russ]… There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Pacers that would center around Buddy Hield.” — Dave McMenamin #NBATwitter #LakeShow -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / July 20, 2022
