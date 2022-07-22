Many teams calling about Jarred Vanderbilt

Jake Fischer: A lot of teams have called on Jarred Vanderbilt. I don’t know the number. I don’t really have any specific teams that I’ve heard of. But last I talked to Utah that he was the guy who’s getting the most calls, the most incoming calls of all the players.
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
Ben Anderson: Jarred Vanderbilt on new @Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley: “He was one of our vocal leaders last year, always good to have that veteran presence, especially with a young team that we had. So he brings a lot to the team that doesn’t show up in stats.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022
Jarred Vanderbilt: Thank you, Minnesota.💙🔋 pic.twitter.com/mCfHi1VQqj -via Twitter @JVando / July 6, 2022
