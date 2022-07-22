Mavericks on acquiring Russell Westbrook: Hell no

On Friday’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Tim McMahon of ESPN, a longtime Mavericks insider, shared Dallas’ very hilarious and brutally honest reaction to potentially acquiring Russell Westbrook in any manner this offseason. “So you guys told me you heard that and I checked in. I got a very quick ‘Hell no.’… The idea of Russ being on the roster next to the most ball-dominant player in the NBA, Luka Doncic…”
Source: Jacob Rude @ Silverscreenandroll.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Are we really going to get a Rick Carlisle and Russell Westbrook pairing? – 6:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers reportedly shut down Westbrook trade with Lakers
Pacers reportedly shut down Westbrook trade with Lakers
StatMuse @statmuse
Most APG by quarter since 2015:
1st — John Wall (3.2)
2nd — Russell Westbrook (2.5)
3rd — John Wall (2.9)
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. James Harden allowed the Sixers to restructure so what are their title chances now & what will Russell Westbrook's next move be (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps)
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
One of my favorite weekly conversations, with @CRobinsonNBC — Corey Robinson, son of NBA legend David (and ND wide out) — talking NBA, also some art and pizza. It's now a regular part of the PBT podcast. We get into Ayton, Westbrook, Mitchell, much more.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz joins the show! We dive deep into two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Should the Knicks go all-in for Mitchell? How would he fit? What’s the trade?
And simply, where does Russ go from here?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
These new “reports” are piling on Westbrook for no reason. It’s wild. – 6:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: A wild week for Russell Westbrook, the Donovan Mitchell chatter picks up (hello, Knicks) and more.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I caught up with Evina Westbrook and discussed her signing a contract with the Washington Mystics. She said it felt “amazing” and “it’s like a weight lifted off you,” Evina said she can focus on basketball and getting better each day. – 2:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Thought this was good from @Jovan Buha on the Lakers situation with Russell Westbrook.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers worked hard last month to make it seem as though Year 2 with Russell Westbrook could actually happen. But the last two weeks have dramatically undermined that posturing
Marc Stein: The Lakers and Pacers have indeed exchanged trade proposals on a swap to try to bring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to L.A., league sources confirm, but no deal is close. The Lakers’ offer, I’m told, did attach unspecified draft compensation to Russell Westbrook’s $47M contract. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 22, 2022
Bob Kravitz: Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That’s not to say the Lakers can’t come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill. -via Twitter / July 22, 2022
Dave McMenamin: It’s pretty darn clear that Lebron James has seen enough and he has no interest in going another year with Russell Westbrook as his teammate. -via ESPN / July 22, 2022
