Mavericks on acquiring Russell Westbrook: Hell no

Mavericks on acquiring Russell Westbrook: Hell no

Main Rumors

Mavericks on acquiring Russell Westbrook: Hell no

July 22, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Are we really going to get a Rick Carlisle and Russell Westbrook pairing? – 6:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
APPLE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho…
WATCH: youtu.be/x2YD6NTzEys5:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers reportedly shut down Westbrook trade with Lakers
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-repo…2:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most APG by quarter since 2015:
1st — John Wall (3.2)
2nd — Russell Westbrook (2.5)
3rd — John Wall (2.9)
4th — Russell Westbrook (1.9) pic.twitter.com/GkN1aV2L8j12:31 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. James Harden allowed the Sixers to restructure so what are their title chances now & what will Russell Westbrook’s next move be (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps): spoti.fi/3IXIAz611:34 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here! We chat about two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. What does Mitchell on the Knicks potentially look like? And where does Russell Westbrook go from here?
APPLE: https://t.co/vlp7lxcMsl
WATCH: https://t.co/fX0Wsi9lDI pic.twitter.com/O8Vjc70aCI9:49 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
One of my favorite weekly conversations, with @CRobinsonNBC — Corey Robinson, son of NBA legend David (and ND wide out) — talking NBA, also some art and pizza. It’s now a regular part of the PBT podcast. We get into Ayton, Westbrook, Mitchell, much more.
nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/20/pbt…11:04 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz joins the show! We dive deep into two topics: Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
Should the Knicks go all-in for Mitchell? How would he fit? What’s the trade?
And simply, where does Russ go from here?
LIVE IN 10 MINS: youtube.com/watch?v=x2YD6N…9:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
These new “reports” are piling on Westbrook for no reason. It’s wild. – 6:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: A wild week for Russell Westbrook, the Donovan Mitchell chatter picks up (hello, Knicks) and more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e26:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I caught up with Evina Westbrook and discussed her signing a contract with the Washington Mystics. She said it felt “amazing” and “it’s like a weight lifted off you,” Evina said she can focus on basketball and getting better each day. – 2:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Thought this was good from @Jovan Buha on the Lakers situation with Russell Westbrook. theathletic.com/3429844/2022/0…2:18 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers worked hard last month to make it seem as though Year 2 with Russell Westbrook could actually happen. But the last two weeks have dramatically undermined that posturing: ocregister.com/2022/07/19/lak…5:21 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: The Lakers and Pacers have indeed exchanged trade proposals on a swap to try to bring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to L.A., league sources confirm, but no deal is close. The Lakers’ offer, I’m told, did attach unspecified draft compensation to Russell Westbrook’s $47M contract. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 22, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home