Stephen Curry buys house in Orlando area

Steph Curry remade the NBA in his image. We doubt he’ll have the same effect on one of the tonier sections of well-heeled Winter Park. The Golden State Warriors star just bought a home on brick-lined Edwin Boulevard, paying $2.1 million for the four-bed, three-bath home.
Source: Alex Galbraith @ Orlando Weekly
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers since 2017:
1,524 — Stephen Curry
1,473 — James Harden
1,417 — Buddy Hield
Elite shooting. pic.twitter.com/mVqzfczUep – 2:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter since 2015:
1st — Stephen Curry (8.1)
2nd — James Harden (7.1)
3rd — Stephen Curry (8.9)
4th — LeBron James (7.2)
Harden is top 3 for every quarter. pic.twitter.com/fp1ZTkqcb5 – 10:10 AM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Keep chasing your dreams!! You’re an inspiration to us all @DickieV 🙌🏽 @TheVFoundation https://t.co/K4KMypqvI0 pic.twitter.com/hsNeertPDq – 7:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Total playoff 3-pointers:
561 — Steph Curry
551 — Washington Wizards
439 — Sacramento Kings
377 — New Orleans Pelicans
367 — Minnesota Timberwolves
277 — Charlotte Hornets
Greatest shooter ever. pic.twitter.com/C8JeUpWEhk – 12:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Our wonderful sports intern, @kychiguchi, had your recap from Stephen Curry hosting the ESPYS last night: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
After walking round Hollywood’s walk of fame we randomly bumped into the #ESPYS after party and saw Travis Kelce and Charlotte’s very own Dell Curry pic.twitter.com/4iHmtaRu2J – 12:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
NBA Players with 3+ Best Player ESPYs:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/YkXW0vouxY – 9:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry said Kevin Hart advised his opening monologue to be like this: “I’m Steph Curry, proud husband of Ayesha Curry, proud son of Dell Curry and proud daddy of the Boston Celtics.” – 9:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry: “It’s been an amazing year. But somehow I’m still getting overshadowed – by Draymond Green’s podcast.” – 8:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry calls out Grant Williams: “I might let you wear a ring.” 😂 – 8:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry about to host the ESPYs soon. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and GM Bob Myers all here. pic.twitter.com/PuLbKQVhDo – 7:55 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Buddy Hile has made more 3s over the last four years than anyone else.
Only five players in NBA history have made at least 1000 3s over any four-year stretch:
Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson.
James Harden.
Damian Lillard.
Buddy Hield. – 4:43 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA scouts are here at Peach Jam this week and have also been approved to attend the Steph Curry Camp, the Damian Lillard Camp and the UA Elite 24 – 8:44 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
It’s going down!! @ESPYS @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/AW9GLtuo0c – 7:23 PM
More on this storyline
Steph and Seth Curry have shared the same NBA uniform before, but the younger of the pair doesn’t envision it happening again. Seth sat down with Warriors insider Monte Poole for the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” where he shared why he enjoys playing against Steph rather than with him. “I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” Seth told Poole after he was asked if he considers a reunion with his brother possible. -via NBC Sports / July 22, 2022
“You never know what the future holds,” Seth told Poole. “I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best.” -via NBC Sports / July 22, 2022
And Seth, 31, is used to competing against Steph, 34, dating all the way back to their childhood. In fact, Seth said, he feels like competition with his brother growing up gave him an advantage in becoming the player he is today. “Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today,” he said. “I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as or better than in literally everything, not only just basketball.” -via NBC Sports / July 22, 2022
