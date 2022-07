Stephen Curry buys house in Orlando area

Steph and Seth Curry have shared the same NBA uniform before, but the younger of the pair doesn’t envision it happening again. Seth sat down with Warriors insider Monte Poole for the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” where he shared why he enjoys playing against Steph rather than with him. “I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” Seth told Poole after he was asked if he considers a reunion with his brother possible. -via NBC Sports / July 22, 2022